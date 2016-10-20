Just 1 Question: Those Who Excel honorees

On Saturday, educators from across Illinois will be honored by the state board of education at its annual Those Who Excel/Teacher of the Year banquet in Normal.

Staff writer Nicole Lafond asked some of the honorees: What does it mean to excel as an educator in today's climate?

TYLER FERBER

Guidance counselor, Danville

"Education is hard, but it's probably always been that way. I often talk to students about identifying their special gifts. I believe that excelling in education requires a certain set of gifts.

"It has a lot to do with motivating and inspiring students. That means different things for different kids. It's not too difficult with students who are naturally self-motivated, but very challenging for those that are not. You have to be willing to listen to kids, which builds trust with students that do not feel understood.

"You have to let kids make their own decisions, celebrate their victories and take responsibility for their own mistakes. You have to have passion for the content you teach and a knack for making it relevant to students. You have to be consistent and firm in correcting students while maintaining a spirit of grace that forgives and moves forward. You have to be honest, dependable and compassionate; you lose all credibility if you're not.

"Above all else, you have to believe that all students want to and are capable of being successful."

ELIZABETH DeGRUY

Director of special education, Champaign

"Excelling as an educator in today's climate means continuously moving forward: You can always better yourself, learn new things and achieve more positive results for kids. It's about knowing that working in education is both an honor and a responsibility to our kids and families and taking that really seriously.

"It's nice that the state recognizes the meaningful work that educators do, but the real honor for me is being nominated by someone who knows what I do and why. That speaks more to the value of my work to others."

BETSY ALDERMAN

Math teacher, Champaign

"To excel as an educator in today's education climate is to strive to meet the needs of the students one is serving. I'm surrounded by excellent educators at Centennial, and that is something they all have in common.

"I feel a great amount of encouragement and inspiration through this recognition (as the state's Outstanding Early Career Educator). I also think this is a nod to my own former teachers, mentors and leaders who built me up to where I am today, and I'm glad to share this honor with them; they should receive a lot of the credit."

BOB RICHARD and MARY SHUTT

|Directors, Danville Public Schools Foundation

"Ben Franklin said, 'An investment in education pays the best interest.' Today's educational climate is often influenced by funding. With the state's uncertain financial future, school districts have had to stretch their budgets and do more with less.

"More now than ever, the foundation's role in investing in the educational process by providing enriched learning opportunities above and beyond those offered through the standard school curriculum has a new sense of urgency."

V ICTOR PEREZ

Coordinates SOAR program, a Unit 4-UI partnership

"In order to excel as educators, we must continue to identify the most pressing needs in our schools and communities and address these concerns accordingly. Pertinent stakeholders — including parents, students, teachers, administrators and university researchers — should have a place at the table so that we are all contributing equally to the decision-making that impacts the education that our students are afforded.

"Creating and sustaining these types of collaborations and partnerships ensures that any innovations that are proposed are embraced by all stakeholders and are likely to take and be successful."

