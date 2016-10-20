North Siders vs. nominees: One screen not enough

Photo by: Mark J. Terrill/AP Cubs outfielder Dexter Fowler congratulates shortstop Addison Russell after Russell's two-run home run in the fourth inning of Game 4 of the NLCS against the Dodgers on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Image

CHAMPAIGN — With two high-profile battles — Cubs vs. Dodgers and Trump vs. Clinton — going on at the same time Wednesday night, many folks had some tough decisions to make.

Not Jessica Landry of Orland Park.

Landry was outfitted in a Cubs cap and jersey at Legends bar in Campustown, hoping for a victory for the North Siders.

But every once in awhile, she looked down to her smartphone, which was set at CNN.com to follow the debate.

"I bleed Cubbie blue, but I can't help but check every few minutes to find out the next outrageous thing Trump has to say," she said.

Over at the Courtyard Cafe in the Illini Union, about 175 people were gathered in front of a big-screen TV to catch the debate from Las Vegas.

But several of them were following the playoff game on their laptops, and a few cheers could be heard when Adrian Gonzalez was called out at home.

"It's kind of weird having these two big spectacles going on at the same time," said Al Danielson of Champaign, a Trump supporter. "Sure, the Cubbies have been waiting 108 years to win the World Series, but the good ol' USA has been waiting centuries for a president like Donald Trump. Build that wall!"

"I think it would be crazy to not watch the debate," said Amy Szostak of Gurnee, a Clinton supporter. "Honestly, if you are going to vote, you might as well know what is going on. But I know a lot of people who are flipping between the debate and the Cubs game. I definitely favor Clinton over Trump and all the huge claims he makes."

"I wanted to be more informed about the election," said Heather Labruna of Enfield, Conn. "That's more important than a baseball game."

At Guido's Bar & Grill in downtown Champaign, every TV was tuned to the Cubs broadcast.

"I've never had anybody ask to watch a presidential debate here," said bartender Alex Colden.

Helen Bushaw of Urbana was taking in the Cubs game at Guido's, but she said she was recording the debate on her DVR to watch when she got home.

"I get the best of both worlds," said Bushaw, a Clinton supporter. "Here I can see the Cubs trounce the Dodgers, and when I get home, I can fast-forward through all of Trump's fluff."

It was pretty much the same at Arrowhead Lanes in Champaign, where all the televisions were tuned to baseball for the benefit of Wednesday night bowlers.

"That seems to be where the interest is here tonight," said bowling alley employee Josh Graham.