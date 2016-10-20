Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Power restored after morning outage in Champaign
Thu, 10/20/2016 - 8:51am

CHAMPAIGN — A power outage left about 2,300 Ameren customers in southwest Champaign in the dark this morning.

Marcelyn Love of Ameren said the outage occurred around 7:15 a.m. after a malfunction at a substation. Power was restored around 8:20 a.m.

 

