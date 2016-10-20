Prairie Rivers Network honoring Mahomet man's efforts

Photo by: Provided Bruce Colravy floats the Sangamon River on an Upper Sangamon River Conservancy outing.

CHAMPAIGN — Bruce Colravy has always been drawn to streams.

As a kid growing up in Ford County's Piper City, he had to settle for exploring drainage ditches.

"I'd peer into the water and look for life. Surprisingly, there was quite a bit in there," Colravy said, laughing and recalling how he and a friend once pulled a 35-pound snapping turtle from one.

The Mahomet resident is still peering into waterways looking for life. But these days, it's in actual rivers — particularly the Sangamon.

In 2008, Colravy volunteered as a citizen scientist with Illinois River Watch to conduct surveys, collecting invertebrates — small stream organisms that are indicators of water quality — from the Sangamon. That led him a year later to co-found the all-volunteer Upper Sangamon River Conservancy, which works to preserve, monitor and promote the river.

It's those efforts and others that have led the Prairie Rivers Network to recognize him with this year's River Steward award.

He will be honored at the organization's annual dinner on Friday night.

"I just get a great deal of enjoyment out of the natural world. It just seems infinitely fascinating. No matter how often you go, there's always something you're seeing for the first time," he said.

Examples of the fascinating, Colravy said, include the bald eagles that have returned to the upper Sangamon River area, the heron rookery of 20 to 25 nests in three giant sycamore trees near the Hazen Bridge and the giant, 2-inch water bug he found on a River Watch survey.

Not to mention the beavers and other wildlife he comes across in his volunteer work.

Though the streams were always calling, Colravy studied literature at the UI and intended to teach at the secondary level, but teacher layoffs pushed him in another direction.

"I was thinking, I better grab a job," said Colravy, who went to work for UPS. The original plan, he said, was to finish student teaching and transition into education. But by age 30, he no longer had an interest in reading literature.

"Which becomes a problem for a literature teacher," he said with a chuckle. "After that, at some point, I transitioned into more science-oriented interests."

In 2008, science became more than an interest.

Still a full-time UPS driver, Colravy started working toward a degree in natural resources through Oregon State University, taking one class at a time. At the end of this year, Colravy will retire after 33 years with UPS and focus on the three courses he has left. Just 11 weeks into 2017, Colravy will graduate with a bachelor's degree in natural resources.

Cleanup crew

A desire for hands-on experience to complement his online classes led Colravy to volunteer as a River Watch scientist. In search of someone to help with river surveys, Prairie Rivers directed him to Scott Hays, also of Mahomet, and a frequent paddler of the Sangamon. Hays recruited others from a Mahomet river trail committee, and the USRC was born.

Once a year, Colravy and a small group of volunteers do a River Watch invertebrate survey at seven sites — three on the Sangamon and four on tributaries. They search for invertebrates, like blood worms, stoneflies and cadissflies, and record what they find. A score is determined for each site based on what was found — some invertebrates indicate a higher-quality habitat than others — and the diversity of what was found.

"What we generally find is smaller streams don't test very well, but the Sangamon does, so it does what it's supposed to. It's cleaning the water as it goes," Colravy said.

Over time, the scores begin to reveal trends.

"Looking at those trends is far more important information," said Colravy, adding that the trends really don't have much meaning until there's five years' worth of data, and all seven of their monitoring sites are beyond or just reaching that point. "It's just getting to the good part now."

Since 2009, Colravy and the USRC have branched out to other activities.

Through the Natural History Survey, the group participates in mussel surveys on the Sangamon and roadside cleanups. It takes care of the historical Hazen Bridge over the Sangamon, and built and installed wood duck and blue bird boxes on public and private properties.

And Scott spearheads recreational paddles, which Colravy said often morph into cleanups. But once a year, USRC does a big river cleanup that attracts about 25 to 35 volunteers in canoes and kayaks dragging all sorts of trash out of the Sangamon.

In 2012, a drought year, they pulled out a car door, a television, tires, a scale, an electric typewriter and a phone. Colravy said he loves the attitude of everyone involved in the cleanups, even when they're muddy, wet, tired and lugging junk back in their canoes and kayaks.

"Everybody is smiling," he said. "It makes you feel so good."

Helping hands

There's a core group of a dozen volunteers in USRC, but many more help out at their various events. Colravy said they get assists from Master Naturalists, and Steve Buck, natural areas coordinator for the UI, has recruited students from the university's Wildlife Society chapter to volunteer with USRC mussel surveys and cleanups.

Buck said Colravy has also helped him with his mussel research through the Illinois Natural History Survey. For a lot of volunteers, Buck said, their excitement wanes after a year or two. But not Colravy, who has stuck with it and continued to expand his interest.

"Bruce is a really enthusiastic learner, and that's what I've enjoyed about working with him," said Buck, adding that Colravy has been good at inspiring others about the ecology of the upper Sangamon River. Buck said his mussel research data must be done correctly, and Colravy is a volunteer he can trust with that work, because he does things carefully, and he's also capable of coordinating the students who help with his research.

"Everything I do out there, I enjoy," Colravy said of his volunteer work. "To get some kind of recognition is like getting an award for enjoying your favorite pie. It feels a little odd. Everything we accomplish out here, we accomplish collectively."

Colravy said he enjoys his fellow volunteers as much as he does nature.

"I think the number-one thing is the opportunity to be around wonderful people. When you're around other volunteers, there's a certain generous attitude about those people," he said. "It makes you feel good about the world."