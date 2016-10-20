DANVILLE — Danville schools students and staff are mourning the loss of a beloved teaching assistant.

District officials confirmed that Bobby McGuire, a teaching assistant at North Ridge Middle School this year, was at Danville High School for a meeting when he collapsed around 7:30 a.m. today and later died.

“Mr. McGuire was one of those individuals who was a true advocate for students,” said Brenda Yoho, director of educational supports programming, who extended condolences on behalf of the district to his son, Micah, a student at South View Upper Elementary School; his sister Gina McGuire, a former Danville school board member; and the rest of his family.

“He was always there for the children, pushing them to do their very best both academically and athletically and encouraging them to be the very best they could be.”

Yoho said the incident occurred near the athletic director’s office at the start of the school day, so there likely weren’t a lot of students around at the time.

“As soon as there was an indication that Mr. McGuire was in need of assistance, everyone was called in,” she said, adding two ambulances and a fire truck arrived, and Mr. McGuire was taken to the hospital.

The Vermilion County coroner’s office said Mr. McGuire died of natural causes, so their office wasn’t required to attend to his death.

Yoho spent much of the day at the middle school, helping to put the emergency crisis response plan into place. She said counseling services were available to students and staff today.

The district also sent a letter home with students, letting families know how they can access those services if they need them in the future.

A Danville native and Danville High graduate, Mr. McGuire began working for the district in 2009 as a teaching assistant and assistant coach for various athletic programs. He served at the high school up until this year when he moved to North Ridge.

“He was that strong, reassuring figure in the halls,” Yoho said, adding one of Mr. McGuire’s main duties was to monitor the hallways. “He built a lot of relationships with the students that way. They really looked up to him.”

“He had an amazing sense of humor and brought happiness to those around him,” high school Principal Kim Norton added. “This quality helped him make many connections with our students by serving as a mentor. He was a proud supporter of the Vikings through his attendance and help at events.”

High school history teacher Ted Houpt also recalled that Mr. McGuire was well-liked by students and staff.

“I was always impressed with the amount of time he spent with his son, Micah,” Houpt said. “He was with him all the time, teaching him football, basketball track. He was very devoted to him.”