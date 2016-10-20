UI's youth lit fest to link writers, artists, kids

CHAMPAIGN — Award-winning authors and book illustrators will be interacting with up to 90 schools as part of the University of Illinois' 2016 Youth Literature Festival.

The annual festival today through Saturday brings together local and national authors, illustrators, poets and storytellers who will interact with more than 20,000 children in eight counties.

This year, 24 of the authors and illustrators will visit area schools to read from their works, lead writing workshops and talk about their books.

One of the highlights of the festival that's free and open to the public is the Community Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the I Hotel and Conference Center, 1900 S. First St., C. The family-oriented event, which ends the festival, will feature in addition to book readings live music, dance, art displays, puppet shows and hands-on activities for children, and at 1 p.m. a performance of "Peter and the Wolf" by the Central Illinois Puppetry Guild and the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra.

James Anderson, interim dean of the College of Education, one of the festival's sponsors, said the author visits to schools are more crucial than ever given the large number of Illinois schoolchildren who come from low-income families and who might not have opportunities to meet and be inspired by award-winning writers and artists.

Among the authors and illustrators in the festival:

— Matt de la Pena and Christian Robinson, author and illustrator, respectively, of the multiple award-winning children's book "Last Stop on Market Street."

— David Schwartz, author of more than 50 acclaimed children's math and science books, including "Where in the Wild?," which won the SB&F Prize for Excellence in Science Literature.

— Duncan Tonatiuh, an author-illustrator of books such as "The Princess and the Warrior" and "Funny Bones," and a recipient of the Siebert Medal and various other awards.

— Champaign author Patricia Hruby Powell and Robinson, a Caldecott Medal winner who lives in San Francisco, will discuss their award-winning young-adult book, "Josephine: The Dazzling Life of Josephine Baker" from 4 to 4:45 p.m. Friday in the Urbana Free Library's Lewis Auditorium. Robinson also will do a drawing demo.