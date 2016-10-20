Urbana police looking for shooter in southeast part of the city
URBANA — Urbana police were in a southeast city neighborhood trying to find out who fired several shots late Thursday afternoon.
Urbana police Sgt. Andy Hewkin said about 4:08 p.m., police received the first of several reports that shots had been fired in the 2000 block of Vawter Street, just west of Philo Road.
Hewkin said a black man in a black shirt and blue jeans was seen running from the area and a vehicle was seen leaving the area. They continue to talk to people to gather more information.
About an hour later, Hewkin said police still had not located a victim.
Anyone with information that could help them is asked to call the police department at 217-384-2320.
