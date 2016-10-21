Champaign County Board approves new restrictions on waste burning

URBANA — An ordinance restricting the open burning of landscape wastes in some areas just outside of Champaign-Urbana was adopted, 11-8, on Thursday night by the Champaign County Board.

It imposes a total ban on burning landscape wastes within 1,000 feet of the city of Champaign in Champaign Township, and a more limited ban within 1,000 feet of the cities of Champaign and Urbana in Urbana, Somer and Hensley townships.

More stringent restrictions on burning were imposed on Champaign Township because it has an alternative to individual yard debris burning — an open pit at its highway department yard at 3900 Kearns Drive in suburban Champaign.

Individuals still would be able to burn woody landscape wastes, like trees, branches, stumps and shrubbery branches, but not leaves or grass clippings, in close-in areas within Urbana, Somer and Hensley townships, but only between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. when wind speeds are 5 to 10 mph and when there is supervision by an adult with a fire extinguisher.

Approval was preceded by a long debate. The ordinance had been requested months ago by residents of southwestern Champaign who objected to smoke from landscape waste in their neighborhood from unincorporated areas.

"I think it's a mistake for us to even be considering this," said Mahomet area Republican John Jay. "Quite frankly, we're taking on a role we don't need to. You know there is an alternative to a child that can't stand smoke. And that's to get the child out of the smoke. Pretty simple."

But most Democrats and at least one board Republican supported the restriction.

"It's very troubling to me that some people find their convenience more important than the health of the other individuals around them," said Champaign Democrat Matt Hiser. "I put the health of people in this county ahead of the convenience of others."

Also Thursday, board members adopted a 33-page facilities action plan aimed at clarifying details about the proposed quarter-cent sales-tax increase for facilities that is on the Nov. 8 election ballot.

The vote was 18-3 with the only no votes coming from Democrats Hiser and Josh Hartke, and Republican Jon Rector.

The plan includes details about projects planned during the course of the 12-year-long sales tax, a question-and-answer section, and a timetable for when certain construction or deferred maintenance projects could be undertaken.

County officials propose to undertake about $53 million in projects, including $22 million for deferred maintenance, $12.8 million for consolidation of correctional facilities and $5 million each for the nursing home and behavioral health facility.

The board approved the appointment of Robert Zebe of Savoy as one of the three members of the Champaign County Board of Review.

Absent from Thursday's meeting was Democrat Lloyd Carter.