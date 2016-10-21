Change atop D-W schools

By SARAH WILLIAMS

DELAND — Hired as DeLand-Weldon’s $112,000-a-year school superintendent a little more than three months ago, Jeff Asmus has already left the district, an official told the Piatt County Journal-Republican.

Officially, Asmus remains a DeLand-Weldon employee, school board President Jamie Dunn said, but the district has hired an interim superintendent to run day-to-day operations.

Board members voted 5-0 to rehire Jeff Holmes as the district’s interim leader. Holmes served as interim superintendent all of last school year after Gary Brashear resigned.

Asked about Asmus’ status and whether he resigned or was fired from a job he started in July 1, Dunn responded, “He is out of the district at this time. He is being paid and his contract is being fulfilled.”

She would not elaborate on whether Asmus would return to the district or why he left. Asmus was not present at D-W’s most recent school board meeting.

The school board voted 4-3 in favor of hiring Asmus to a three-year contract in February 2016. Prior to that, he served as principal for 17 years at Heyworth Junior and Senior High School.