Clergy corner, Oct. 21, 2016

The debate portion of this NC-17 presidential campaign is officially over, leaving just 18 days until America elects its 45th commander-in-chief. And then what?

We asked area faith leaders what one word they would use to describe the tone of the Trump-vs.-Clinton race and what fears they have about nasty becoming our new normal.

ABUSIVE, says Wesl ey United Methodist's Miriam Snider, just back on campus from a retreat at a Wisconsin monastery, where she "purposefully" wouldn't be able to tune in to Wednesday's debate. "I found I was both angry and mortified after the first two," she says, adding: "I wish I could say the church will be a community that promotes repentance and healing in the aftermath. It is my hope, however."

HATEFUL about sums it up f or Kent Hollis, pastor at Champaign's Meadowbrook Community Church: "My fear is that what we are witnessing will influence how we as Americans behave in regards to the many challenges our country is facing, especially the matters involving differing social views. Instead of approaching the issues we are facing with a desire for unity and understanding, we are seeing opponents attack each other with labels and pointed fingers. There is no love or humility involved in our interactions."

DISAPPOINTIN G, says Carle Hospice Chaplain Deborah Slack-Harris, who notes: "There seem to be no filters anymore."

DISCONCERTING, says John Myers of Geo rgetown Friends Church. Not to mention "upsetting, very confusing" and inching closer to "redefining our country's family values and moral standards."

DISHEARTENING, says Rick ey Parks of Champaign's Pilgrim Missionary Baptist, fearful that what's happening "may divide our country even more."

INFURIATING, says Rossville Church of C hrist's Kevin Purdy, who is ashamed to see "the decency and the respect" of the presidency "decimated by harsh rhetoric, questionable ethics and evidence of corruption."

ALARMING, says Steve Dieh l, pastor at Cornerstone Baptist of Savoy, who notes that "tolerance is a popular word, but we see little of it in practice, even from those who like to talk about it the most. When personal attacks have replaced reasoned exchange — only a little time on Facebook will usually get you some examples, political and otherwise — and when major issues ... take a back seat to the juiciest new accusations, the truth is we all have a much bigger problem facing us than merely who gets elected."

POLARIZING, says Champaign First Christian's Danny Schaffner, who has noticed that "the further we pull apart, the bigger the windup each side takes to hurl back at the other perspective."

Also receiving votes: ABYSMAL (Rantoul Bethany Park Christian's Max Rixman), VITRIOLIC (Urbana First Presbyterian's Deb Owen) and IMPOLITIC FARCE (Urbana Trinity Lutheran's Shawn Boylan).

Get well

Parishioners at Urbana's St. Patrick Church wil l be delighted to read the lead item in this Sunday's bulletin — a note from Pastor JOE HOGAN, who is recovering from Oct. 4 surgery for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

"It's a slow process, but I feel like I'm making progress each day," he writes. "Most important to me during this experience has been your continued prayers and support. Please know that I think of you often and keep all of you in my prayers as well."

Coming up

SATURDAY: Who's hungry? From 7 to 10:30 a.m., pancakes, sausage, biscuits and gravy will be served at Oakwood United Methodist in a breakfast benefit for the Oakwood Area Food Pantry.

SUNDAY: Round 1 of Habitat for Humanity's Urbana interfaith blitz build wraps up at 1212 Hill St. Volunteers will be back at it Oct. 26-30, this time at 1203 Beslin St.

TUESDAY: The Christian Science Society of Champaign presents a free talk by in-demand speaker and Christian Science practitioner Mark McCurtis (7:30 p.m. Champaign Public Library).