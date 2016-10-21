County high schoolers pick Hillary

If Nov. 8 goes anything like this week’s mock election at 11 Champaign County high schools, the race for president could be a closer call than pollsters predict.

The front-runner, Hillary Clinton, came out on top with local students, winning 52.7 percent of 3,518 ballots cast vote to Donald Trump’s 31.4 percent.

But the Republican nominee won more county “precincts,” beating Clinton at six schools — Fisher, Heritage, Judah Christian, Mahomet-Seymour, St. Joseph-Ogden and St. Thomas More.

Clinton swept Urbana (86.6 percent of the votes at Uni High, 70.7 at UHS) and Unit 4 (65 percent at both Centennial and Central). She also ruled Rantoul.

Also:

➜ Fisher students were particularly hard on Hillary — Libertarian Gary Johnson was their No. 2 choice.

➜ Unit 4’s $183.4 million facilities proposal was green-lit by 80 percent of voters at the two high schools where it was on the ballot.

➜ In what would be a shocker in the real election, U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis was voted out of a job, with Democratic challenger Mark Wicklund winning by 360 votes.

➜ In less of a surprise, the legalization of marijuana got the thumbs up from 62.3 percent of voters. Also OK’d: raising the minimum wage (64.2) and felons being allowed to vote (79.1).