Heroin, gun lead to Champaign man's arrest

Photo by: Champaign County Jail Richard L. Howard

URBANA — A Champaign man with a history of drug and weapon offenses was arrested Thursday by local police for allegedly having heroin and a loaded gun.

Sgt. Matt Henson, supervisor for the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force, said officers had been investigating Richard L. Howard, 46, who listed an address in the 2000 block of Moreland Boulevard, for at least a couple of weeks for alleged drug activity.

They had developed enough information to obtain a search warrant for his home. When they went to serve the warrant about 2 p.m., they found Howard as he arrived at his apartment complex in a vehicle with two other men.

Henson said police found less than a gram of heroin on Howard and a loaded handgun in the vehicle.

Howard told police he was a heroin user who sold to support his own habit and that he had traded heroin for the gun.

Howard was charged Friday with two Class X felonies - being an armed habitual criminal for allegedly possessing a gun with prior felony offense, and armed violence for allegedly having a gun while he also had the heroin. He was also charged with unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

Court records indicate Howard has prior convictions dating to 1991 for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, obstructing justice, trespass to residence, domestic battery and resisting a peace officer.

If convicted of the most serious of the crimes, Howard faces a mandatory prison term of 15 to 30 years.

Judge Brett Olmstead set his bond at $500,000 and told Howard to be back in court Dec. 6.

