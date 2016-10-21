High school football scoreboard: Oct. 21, 2016

Ten area high school football teams have already clinched playoff spots this season.

But more could find their way into the postseason with a victory tonight.

Champaign Central (4-4) must win at Normal Community (7-1) if the Maroons want to reach the playoffs for the third straight season under Nate Albaugh.

Once thought to be on the outside looking in after a 1-3 start, the Maroons have rebounded nicely thanks to the solid play of new starting quarterback Isaac Heaton along with the steady contributions from running back Josh Parker.

Mahomet-Seymour (5-3) is already playoff-eligible, but the Bulldogs will likely need to win at Effingham (3-5) tonight give their low playoff points if Keith Pogue's program wants to return to the playoffs after a rare absence last season.

Salt Fork (5-3) can assure itself of a playoff berth with a win at Oakwood (4-4) in Vermilion Valley Conference play, but the host Comets might have something to say about that as first-year coach Wade DeVries has guided Oakwood to its most wins since 2010.

The area's longest playoff streak is on the line tonight in St. Joseph with St. Joseph-Ogden (4-4) hosting Prairie Central (2-6) in a nonconference game. Win and the Spartans should be in good shape given their playoff points, but a loss automatically knocks SJ-O out of the playoff picture, something the program hasn't experienced since 1990.

