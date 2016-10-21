Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Friday, October 21, 2016 83 Today's Paper

High school football scoreboard: Oct. 21, 2016
| Subscribe

More Local

High school football scoreboard: Oct. 21, 2016

Fri, 10/21/2016 - 7:35pm | The News-Gazette

Ten area high school football teams have already clinched playoff spots this season.

But more could find their way into the postseason with a victory tonight.

Champaign Central (4-4) must win at Normal Community (7-1) if the Maroons want to reach the playoffs for the third straight season under Nate Albaugh.

Once thought to be on the outside looking in after a 1-3 start, the Maroons have rebounded nicely thanks to the solid play of new starting quarterback Isaac Heaton along with the steady contributions from running back Josh Parker.

Mahomet-Seymour (5-3) is already playoff-eligible, but the Bulldogs will likely need to win at Effingham (3-5) tonight give their low playoff points if Keith Pogue's program wants to return to the playoffs after a rare absence last season.

Salt Fork (5-3) can assure itself of a playoff berth with a win at Oakwood (4-4) in Vermilion Valley Conference play, but the host Comets might have something to say about that as first-year coach Wade DeVries has guided Oakwood to its most wins since 2010.

The area's longest playoff streak is on the line tonight in St. Joseph with St. Joseph-Ogden (4-4) hosting Prairie Central (2-6) in a nonconference game. Win and the Spartans should be in good shape given their playoff points, but a loss automatically knocks SJ-O out of the playoff picture, something the program hasn't experienced since 1990.

For scores on all these games and more, stay tuned into our website throughout the night as we'll update games any time an area team scores.

Friday, Oct. 21 SCORE QUARTER
Big 12    
Champaign Central 0 1st
at Normal Community 14  
     
Danville 7 6:58 1st
at Bloomington 0  
     
Peoria Richwoods 6 11:18 2nd
at Centennial 0  
     
Urbana    
at Peoria Manual    
     
Central Illinois    
Clinton 14 End 1st
at Meridian 0  
     
Tuscola 28 1st
at Sullivan/Okaw Valley 0  
     
HOIC Large    
Ridgeview/Lexington    
at Fieldcrest    
     
HOIC Small    
Fisher    
at LeRoy    
     
Heyworth 6 2:311st
at GCMS 21  
     
Sangamon Valley    
Iroquois West 6 6:11 1st
at Watseka/St. Anne 8  
     
PBL 6 End 1st
at Dwight 12  
     
Vermilion Valley    
Hoopeston Area/Schlarman/A-P 0 3:52 1st
at Milford/Cissna Park 8  
     
Salt Fork 10 1st
at Oakwood 7  
     
Westville    
at Georgetown-RF    
     
Nonconference    
Bloomington CC 6 3:31 1st
at Unity 7  
     
Cumberland    
at Argenta-Oreana    
     
Mahomet-Seymour 7 9:05 2nd
at Effingham 0  
     
Martinsville    
at Cerro Gordo/Bement    
     
Monmouth-Roseville 6 2:39 1st
at Monticello 14  
     
Mount Zion    
at Rantoul    
     
Oblong 0 8:01 1st
at Arcola 14  
     
Prairie Central    
at St. Joseph-Ogden    
     
St. Thomas More    
at Bismarck-Henning    
     
Tri-County    
at Sangamon Valley    
     
Villa Grove/Heritage 14 10:18 2nd
at ALAH 0  

 

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments