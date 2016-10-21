Paralympic medalist McFadden to be UI homecoming parade grand marshal

Photo by: AP Women's wheelchair winner Tatyana McFadden of the United States breaks the tape to win the women's wheelchair division of the New York City Marathon, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2013, in New York.

CHAMPAIGN — Paralympic medalist Tatyana McFadden, who has dominated wheelchair racing since 2013, will be the grand marshal of next week's University of Illinois homecoming parade.

McFadden, a 2014 UI graduate, will lead the parade scheduled for 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 on the UI campus.

In 2013, McFadden became the first athlete to win four major world marathons in a single year — Chicago, London, New York and Boston. She has repeated that feat each year since and has won four consecutive Boston Marathons.

Born with a hole in her spine, McFadden spent the first six years of her life in a Russian orphanage. She was paralyzed from the waist down and learned to walk with her hands. At age 6, malnourished and sickly, she was adopted by an American, Deborah McFadden, and brought to the United States.

Her mom gave her a wheelchair and fought with coaches and school officials to enroll her in sports activities, which she credits with giving her "the spirit to succeed."

At age 15, she won two medals at her first Paralympics, the 2004 Athens games. She has since won seven Paralympic gold medals, holds the world record in every track event and set five records in the 2016 summer games in Rio.

At the UI, McFadden competed in both wheelchair basketball and wheelchair track and graduated with a degree in human development and family studies. She also is an advocate for equal access for people with disabilities.

The parade route begins at Sixth Street and Taft Drive in Champaign and will essentially proceed around the UI Quad — north to Armory, east to Wright Street, north through Campustown, east on Green Street to Mathews Avenue, then south on Mathews to Nevada Street, where it ends.