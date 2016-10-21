Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Project on Prospect to last 1 week
Fri, 10/21/2016 - 5:33pm | Mike Goebel
Work on Prospect
Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette
A short portion of a northbound lane on Prospect Avenue, between Kirby Avenue and Balboa Road, is closed to traffic so Ameren Illinois and Shaw Brothers can continue a gas main repair in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The lane is expected to reopen on Thursday, Oct. 27. 

CHAMPAIGN — A northbound lane of Prospect Avenue will be closed until Thursday to complete a pavement patch for a gas main repair.

The closure began Thursday near the intersection of Prospect and Kirby.

Traffic will be reduced to one northbound lane in the area. The southbound lanes are not impacted.

 

