Project on Prospect to last 1 week

CHAMPAIGN — A northbound lane of Prospect Avenue will be closed until Thursday to complete a pavement patch for a gas main repair.

The closure began Thursday near the intersection of Prospect and Kirby.

Traffic will be reduced to one northbound lane in the area. The southbound lanes are not impacted.