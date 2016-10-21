Showing their true colors

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Oakwood High School cheerleaders wearing "Paint the Field Pink" shirts at the school Thursday October 20, 2016. Video

OAKWOOD — When the Oakwood Comets host the Salt Fork Storm tonight, football players and fans on both sides will be united by an off-the-field battle.

Both communities have lost one of their own to cancer in the past year.

Salt Fork football player Chance Kistler died in June after a battle with acute myeloid leukemia, and his teammates and coaches have memorialized him in various ways this season, including voting him one of the team's captains.

The Oakwood community suffered a similar loss in January, when breast cancer took Amy Wise, a 1993 Oakwood High graduate and parent of two high school students at that time.

Three years ago, four of Mrs. Wise's '93 classmates launched a Paint the Field Pink breast cancer fundraiser at an Oakwood High football game that helped the Wise family with medical and other expenses.

The five friends — Wise, Tricia Keith, Beth Owens, Amanda Wells and Amanda Sperry — decided to carry on the fight and established Comets Power of Pink to continually raise funds to help others in the Oakwood school district who are fighting cancer.

"Our hearts are broken," Keith said. "It's going to be much different this year. Our hearts are still so heavy, but she would want us to keep on, and she truly brought so much happiness to those around her."

Salt Fork hearts are still heavy, too, over the loss of Kistler, and Keith said Comets Power of Pink will be making a donation in Kistler's name to St. Louis Children's Hospital.

To raise funds, Keith said they pre-sold shirts for the game. Today, they'll raffle off a YETI cooler and more than 10 baskets with items donated by area businesses.

In addition to both football teams and fans wearing lots of pink tonight, the field will be decorated in pink, and others are finding creative ways to support the cause, too.

Prior to the game, Keith said, two groups have been holding fundraisers — the Oakwood Junior High student council and a Lincoln College service group, because Emily Wise, daughter of Amy Wise, is a freshman member.

At the game, an Oakwood High student will execute his service project, featuring people dressed as various characters popular with kids who can get their pictures taken for donations.

And Amy Wise's husband, Dale, will be selling popcorn — harvested by him, called Amy Jo's Popcorn — with proceeds going to Comet Power of Pink to help others battling cancer.

Since the launch of Comet Power of Pink, the group has helped people fighting cancer in a number of ways, including sending flowers, giving gas cards to help pay for trips to appointments and treatments, and providing gift cards to cover other expenses and financial assistance at Christmas time.

"We want to continue to be able to do that," Keith said.

Anyone wishing to contribute can visit the Comet Power of Pink Facebook page or email cometpowerofpink@gmail.com.