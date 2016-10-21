State Board of Elections: Election isn't 'rigged'

Photo by: M. Spencer Green/AP FILE - In this March 18, 2014, file photo, voters cast their ballots in the Illinois primary in Hinsdale, Ill. Illinois' top election officials insist that the recent hack into state voter rolls, which contain the names of 8 million active voters, does not pose a threat to the Nov. 8 election and should not undermine public confidence in the results. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Days of warnings from Donald Trump about voter fraud and rigged elections have prompted pushback from state and local election authorities, who call the allegations "ridiculous" and "completely unfounded."

Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten, who has fielded questions all week from curious voters, reiterated the point in no uncertain terms Thursday.

"The notion that there is a widespread possibility for an election to be rigged on a national scale is ludicrous," said Hulten, who is a Republican.

The Illinois State Board of Elections sent out a statement Thursday afternoon, saying it had received inquiries from voters, the media and public interest groups about the "integrity" of the upcoming election.

"The State Board of Elections wishes to assure voters that the allegations of a 'rigged' election are completely unfounded," the statement said.

Illinois elections aren't conducted by the state board but by 109 election jurisdictions — county clerks or election commissions. Votes from each of the state's 10,000 precincts are totaled by those jurisdictions, and because they use paper ballots — with no internet connection — there's a paper trail for each ballot cast, the board said.

Testing and safeguards

Numerous safeguards are built into the system to ensure the integrity of both the voting machines and the tabulation of election results, the board said.

Its Voting and Registration Systems Division tests voting equipment to ensure it complies with federal and state standards before approving it for use in Illinois elections. It also tests the voting equipment prior to each election, in jurisdictions selected randomly or where "it is deemed advisable due to any problems in previous elections." That testing is open to the public.

Each of the state's 109 election authorities must conduct error-free tests of its own automatic tabulating equipment and program to verify that they will correctly count the votes, and a copy of that program is filed with the state board prior to the election.

Local authorities then have to test that equipment no more than five days before Election Day, which is open to the public, the media and political parties — "anybody who wants to observe," Hulten said.

After testing, voting equipment and memory cards are locked and sealed in tamper-proof containers. The containers are unsealed on Election Day in the presence of trained election judges and authorized poll watchers. If any tampering has occurred, it would be evident at that time, the state board said.

On Election Day, each polling place is staffed by five trained judges, both Democrats and Republicans — about 50,000 across the state. Authorized poll watchers can also be on hand.

Champaign County uses about 600 election judges, roughly split between Republicans and Democrats, Hulten said.

"Those judges are the front-line folks responsible for checking in voters and making sure the right voter is processed, that the signature matches and that ID requirements are met," he said. They also make sure the voter gets the right ballot, puts it in the tabulator, and that the tabulator counts all the votes it gets, he said.

After the polls close, the election judges process the ballots in front of all the judges and poll watchers.

"In order for there to be a rigging of the election, all 600 of those election judges are going to have to be involved" in a way that is unnoticeable to poll watchers or others at the polling places, he said.

Since the county uses paper ballots, if there is a concern that the machines aren't counting accurately, officials will do a handcount of a random sample of ballots to double-check.

Likewise, each county does a post-election audit of 5 percent of its ballot-counting machines, chosen randomly by the state. The same ballots are fed through the machines to see if the counts match the tallies from Election Day. If it varies at all, the election authority has to justify it to the State Board of Elections.

On occasion, a post-election count may be off by "a vote here or there. Inevitably, it's because a voter marked a ballot in a creative way," using a blue pen instead of black or making Xs instead of filling in the ovals, he said.

"At no point have we ever found evidence that somebody was intending to tamper with that," he said.

"The short answer is, everything we do in terms of election administration in Champaign County, the state of Illinois and across the United States of America is a citizen-involved process that involves both political parties, and it's open and transparent and open to verification," Hulten said. "To rig an election on a national scale would involve a conspiracy so large that it's unthinkable as to how somebody would pull it off."

'Ridiculous allegations'

Hulten said he gets questions from election judges about the process in every election, but there are more this year because of Trump's "ridiculous allegations."

Trump has alluded to several kinds of potential fraud, from dead people still being listed on voter registration rolls to outright voter impersonation at the polls. Factcheck.org parsed through available research and said Trump's claims are based on urban myths and a contested academic study. Election Day voter impersonation in particular is extremely rare, officials say.

"In six years, I've come across one case that I thought was relatively convincing," Hulten said, and that later proved unfounded. It appeared a man had voted in Champaign and Cook counties, but after an investigation, it turned out to be a father and son with the same name. The election judge in Cook County had inadvertently given the father the son's ballot, Hulten said.

In Illinois, all voting jurisdictions share their voter records "to see if somebody voted twice," he said. Illinois also shares voter data with a national consortium of 27 other states, mostly with larger populations.

"If somebody registers to vote in Florida, we can cancel their registration here," Hulten said, or if they try to vote in both places, it will show up.

Hulten said the allegation about millions of dead registered voters is a "persistent myth." People may joke about dead people voting in Chicago, he said, but that list, like Champaign County's, is available to the media, candidates and political parties.

"If it were filled with dead people, surely one of the political parties would have an interest in pointing that out," he said.

Voter registration lists are cleared "pretty regularly" under Illinois law, he said. The county matches up names with obituaries or the state's master list of deaths. And if people haven't voted recently, they're sent a notice by mail; if they don't respond or it bounces back, the county can start the process of removing them.

Absentee voting presents more possibility for mischief, researchers say, but "it's also harder to come up with firm evidence one way or the other," Hulten said.

Champaign County requires absentee voters to sign a certification on the outside of the envelope that is then compared to the signature taken when they registered to vote. Problems have arisen over the years but "certainly nothing that we felt warranted calling law enforcement," he said.

As of Thursday, Champaign County had tabulated 6,185 ballots through early voting or mail-in voting, with another 10,000 requests, Hulten said. His goal is to reach 30,000 because of the heavy volume expected on Election Day.