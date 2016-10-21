Thai restaurant's last day: Oct. 29

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Nitaya Jisook at her restaurant, Nitaya Thai in Champaign Tuesday October 18, 2016.

CHAMPAIGN — After 21 years of owning a Thai restaurant in downtown Champaign, Nitaya Jisook says she is ready to retire.

Jisook, 66, said she has sold Nitaya Thai at 134 W. Church St., Champaign, to someone interested in converting it into a different restaurant.

"I love to cook, and it has been a joy running a Thai restaurant, but I am getting old," she said.

While the new owner hasn't been disclosed, Jisook said her seven employees will be able to work at the new restaurant.

Nitaya Thai's specialties include curries, pad thai (stir-fried rice noodle dish), eggrolls and noodle dishes in a homey setting with a traditional decor.

"I got some of the recipes from my family, and some of them I developed myself," she said.

Jisook said she loved working in downtown Champaign.

"This has been a good location, and many customers have become friends over the years," she said. "I want to thank everyone who came here over the years, and I want to be able to say goodbye."

Nitaya Thai's last day of operations will be Oct. 29.

Before it became a Thai restaurant, the building started out as the Greater Downtown Champaign Food and Beverage Co. in 1977 and was converted into The Bermuda Onion in 1989.