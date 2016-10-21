Tom's #Mailbag, Oct. 21 2016

Questions for Tom? ASK THEM HERE and he'll chase down your answer.

A fun week at the mailbag, running down some interesting questions. Here’s what we learned: rumors of Hy-Vee coming to town but no confirmation. There’s a cool web page for looking over vintage University of Illinois and C-U photos. A place to let IDOT know about your transportation concerns. Contrails in the central Illinois sky this week were nothing to worry about. There’s a new, empty building (for now) on South Neil. Don’t count on driving a four-lane Windsor Road west of Mattis Avenue anytime soon. A farm stand in Savoy employs an interesting business model. More than 1,800 children attend private schools in Champaign-Urbana. More news on the Chiclets beat. And more.

Savoy farm stand

“Just north of Burwash on the west side of Prospect Avenue there appears to be some kind of a farm stand set up. However there never seems to be any activity around it and it’s kind of a mystery. Any idea what it is?”

That is The Urban Gardens Company, operated by Teka Luttrell and his family members.

And it is quite the place.

Luttrell is a stoic believer in organic, no-till, ultra-local farming, and he has about an acre of cropland — filled with vegetables, flowers and herbs to prove it. He also has a lot of customers, although not enough yet to declare his business profitable.

“We’re breaking even,” he says. “The goal is to make an honest living. We don’t want to be screwing people out of their money for food.”

The business is run on the honor system. You take your produce, weight it and pay for it — immediately if you can, later if that’s more convenient.

“We’re open 24 hours a day. People can come here at night and buy their produce. No one is here to take their money but we know they’ll pay us,” said Luttrell, who is 65 and grew up in Champaign but spent most of his life in northern California. “We have no evidence that anyone is cheating us.”

There are note pads at the front table for people to write down how much they owe Urban Gardens.

“You take that home with you, put it up on your refrigerator and pay us the next time you’re here,” he said.

He believes his philosophy of trust, kindness and generosity is repaid with generous customers.

“We tell people that if their bill is $6.15 to round down to six dollars. But I know that a lot of people round up,” he said. “We’ll have people at the table and I’ll be explaining to new customers how this works and how to round down and I’ll hear the other customers saying, ‘no, round up, round up.’

“They’re very generous to us because they trust us and believe in what we’re doing. Everybody loves this crazy business.”

Thanks to what looks like an unusually long growing season the Urban Gardens is probably going to be open into November. Its normal season is around Mother’s Day to the first frost, he said.

They still have p lenty of fresh flowers, herbs, microgreens and eggplant, peppers, kale, broccoli, Swiss Chard and African Blue Basil (I bought a huge bunch of that for 2 bucks).

The Urbana Gardens Company is at 3009 S. Prospect Ave., Savoy.

Artificial vapor trails?

“I want to know about the artificial vapor trails being put in the skies of Champaign-Urbana. Today is especially bad. These are not jet vapor trails but something else and today there were 10 or more when I went out, and more being put into the sky. This happens daily and I have never heard anyone talk about it.”

Those were jet contrails, said Steve Hilberg, the former director of the Midwestern Regional Climate Center and now a part-time employee on specific topics at the center in Champaign.

“I noticed these myself, and they were what is called persistent spreading contrails (as opposed to the thin, short-lived contrails we often see),” he said. “Contrails are clouds formed when water vapor in aircraft exhaust condenses and freezes around small particles. The persistent, spreading contrails form when the upper atmosphere is moist. The higher moisture content prevents the ice crystals from sublimating (going to gas form) and so the contrails persist.

“Upper level winds cause them to spread out. We have a lot of air traffic through the Midwest so when conditions are right as was the case this week, any contrails that form tend to persist.”

Hilberg said we “typically will see an increase in contrails as a warm front is approaching. The warmer, moist air first arrives at upper levels before we feel it here on the ground. The appearance of numerous contrails is often a good hint of impending warmer weather in the next few days.”

A Champaign Windsor Road question

“When was Windsor Road widened to four lanes from Neil to Mattis in Champaign? Are there any plans to widen it from Mattis to Duncan?”

The widening of Windsor between Neil and Prospect Avenue was completed in 1994 and the Prospect to Mattis Avenue segment followed in 1996, said Kris Koester, spokesman for the Champaign Public Works Department

“There are currently no plans in the 10-year capital improvement plan to widen Windsor between Mattis and Duncan,” Koester said.

Vintage UI campus photos

“Where is the best place to see old pictures of campus? Can you see them online, or do I have to go somewhere on campus?”

You can see some old photos at the University of Illinois Archives on the first floor of the Main (Graduate) Library Building at 1408 W. Gregory Drive (where Wright Street ends).

Better yet you can find a lot of very cool images online at ... http://archives.library.illinois.edu/collections/collections-overview/

Thanks to Chris Prom, the assistant university archivist, for setting up this site, which includes everything from a photo of the class of 1891 and photos of a 1934 campus minstrel show to old images of the Peoria & Eastern Railway yards in east Urbana.

Have fun!

Constitutional amendment to force a budget?

“Could an amendment be made to the Illinois Constitution to ensure that the annual budget be passed no later than 90 days past the due date? Once 90 days is passed, perhaps automated cuts-across-the-board could be made or perhaps an appointed arbitrator have a budget-in-place on the 120th day without the ‘votes’? I just do not want to see a new ‘habit’ be formed with current/future legislators/governor in not having a budget way past the due date each year.”

I asked Professor Chris Mooney, director of the Institute of Government and Public Affairs at the University of Illinois, if he saw any constitutional issues with your idea.

“I don’t see any obvious problem here. There are very few restrictions on what can be put in the Constitution — other than something that would violate federal law,” he said. “And even if so, someone would have to sue to get it overturned/nullified in the courts.

“The problem would be actually getting the thing passed through the Legislature to be put on the ballot. If we lived in a strong initiative state (like California), then it could go straight from petition to the ballot, but this idea clearly falls outside the bounds of Illinois’ initiative provision (as apparently does any other idea).”

Good news

“On October 15th, the folks with the Champaign County Residential Electronic Collection group held their fall electronics recycling event out at Parkland College. They went to an appointment type of scheduling for drop off, and it worked very well. It took less than 10 minutes for me to drop off items for recycling. The event was very well planned, and they had plenty of help on hand. An excellent job indeed! Thanks to everyone who was involved with this.”

Chiclets update

“A week or two ago (Sept. 30 and Oct. 7) you had a lady write in about Chiclets gum. In the Illini Union in the Quad Shop, we sell them by the bulk. Or if she wants I can order her a big box of it.”

— Debbie Griffet

Hy-Vee here?

“I have heard rumors that HyVee has purchased land in the C-U area. Hoping that is true!”

The West Des Moines-based supermarket chain is in the Springfield and Bloomington markets but there’s no sign of it moving into Champaign-Urbana. They did not respond to our inquiry.

“I have heard the same rumors, but we have had no contact from Hy-Vee and I am not aware of them purchasing land,” said Bruce Knight, Champaign’s planning and development director.

“We have reached out to them in the past, however, as our residents are very interested in the store and we think this would be a great location for a Hy-Vee,” said Libby Tyler, Urbana’s community development director.

UI research park work

“What is going in at research park, just west of Fourth Street from St. Mary’s Road to Hazelwood? Will the retention pond just north of Hazelwood Drive be a permanent feature?”

Fox/Atkins Development, LLC is constructing two regional detention basins to replace the existing basin located south of the I Hotel and Conference Center east parking lot, said Andrea Ruedi, chief executive officer of Fox Development Corp. in Champaign.

“These regional basins will serve the area south of St. Mary’s Road and north of Hazelwood Drive between First and Fourth Streets,” she said. “The next research park building, TDFC IV (Technology Development & Fabrication Center), will be constructed on the current basin site and will be completed in spring 2017.”

Unit 4/private school enrollment

“Nicole Lafond’s Oct. 9 article (http://www.news-gazette.com/education/2016-10-09/private-schools-small-p...) on the cost of private schools leaves a question unanswered. She named the private schools in the area and tuition costs, but she doesn’t tell us just how many students are experiencing these relatively pricey educations or their impact on Unit 4’s budget.

“If all these private schools suddenly shut down and all these students had to enter Unit 4 schools, how much would it cost Unit 4 to educate them? More specifically, how much money do private schools save Unit 4?

“I asked this question of school board representatives at a local meeting. They either didn’t know or didn’t want to answer me directly. Their ‘response’ was that Unit 4 has to take all the students the private schools don’t want.

“Not true. Many gifted and very good students graduate from Unit 4 schools and go to excellent colleges.”

“We strive for our public schools to be the premier educational opportunity for families in our community,” said Stephanie Stuart, spokeswoman for Champaign schools. “While we do not specifically track our local private school students who reside within Unit 4 (we don’t have access to that data), we do take a look at the enrollment of our local private schools on the whole, recognizing that a large number of these students do reside within our district. This monitoring has been particularly helpful as we seek to identify trends as our enrollment has increased in recent years.” She included a chart of local private school enrollment, based on data reported to the Illinois State Board of Education.

The chart showed that local private school enrollment totaled 2,534 in the 2007-2008 school year (remember this includes students from other school districts as well). This year it totals 1,788.

“Next Generation and Montessori do not participate in Title I and Title II, so we do not have access to their enrollment numbers,” she said. “For last school year our total operating expenditure per pupil was $13,038. Presumably, an influx of private school students would increase our Average Daily Attendance, which is tied to some state funds, and bring in some additional book fees. However, we would be primarily using the same funds to serve a few more students. This is what has been happening as we’ve seen increased overall enrollment in recent years.

“Another important point related to private schools is that we do provide some special education services to students who reside in our district but attend private school. We do this by having traveling staff members who provide those SPED services. However, in most situations, students with special needs are served in the public schools and we have supports in place to serve all students and children in our community.”

New building on South Neil

“Do you know what business is going to be in the building at Carriage Center between the hardware store and the hotel? This is the building set away from the road on the west side of the lot.”

Champaign planning director Bruce Knight said the city doesn’t know what will be going into the property. There apparently isn’t a tenant yet.

Temperature trends over 50 years

“Tom, can you get some data on climate trends for Champaign-Urbana over the past 50 years? Are the summers getting hotter and the winters colder? Any real trend? Thanks!”

This is a dangerous question. I’m no meteorologist and 50 years is too short a period to establish a trend.

But here are some interesting numbers: Of the 10 hottest summers in C-U weather history (based on mean temperature in the three summer months and going back to 1888), five have been since 1983. Three have been since 2010.

Of the 20 hottest summers eight have been since 1983. Of the top 30, 13 have been since 1973.

The two hottest summers, though, were 1936 and 1934.

And the fifth-coldest summer was in 2004 — a mean temperature of 70.1 degrees compared with 78 degrees in the summer of 1936.

As for cold winters the worst were in the 1970s. Three of the top five were: 1977-78, 1978-79 and 1976-77.

Four of the 10 coldest winters have come since 1981-82. Six of the coldest 20 were in that time. And 11 of the coldest 30 were since 1969-70.

If there’s any trend either way it’s in temperatures in this century. Six of the 24 warmest winters have come since 2001-2002, including last winter. Six of the 24 warmest summers have been since 2002.

Intersection concerns

“How do I let IDOT know of a dangerous intersection? The intersection of U.S. 150 and Staley Road is getting very dangerous. There was a crash last week with injuries and I’ve had several close calls myself with motorists turning west in front of eastbound traffic. I would like to see a stoplight at that intersection before someone is killed.”

Our friend Kensil Garnett, IDOT deputy director and region 3 engineer, forwarded a link to IDOT’s web page to report traffic issues.

http://www.idot.illinois.gov/travel-information/report-a-problem/

“Items submitted through the web-email system are routed to the correct office and then the inquirer always receives a response,” he said.

Garnett explained that with ongoing construction on the I-74 segment that parallels that part of U.S. 150 there has been an increase in traffic.

“Once the traffic patterns resume their normal paths IDOT District 5 will get a new traffic count and run traffic signal warrants,” he said.