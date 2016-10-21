UPDATE: Police ID shooting suspect

Photo by: Provided Keith A. Porter

URBANA — Urbana police are looking for a man who allegedly fired shots at another man he knew in the southeast part of Urbana Thursday afternoon.

Urbana police Sgt. Harley Rutledge said police were able to obtain surveillance video from a building near the 2000 block of Vawter Street where shots were fired shortly after 4 p.m.

From that, they identified the alleged shooter as Keith A. Porter, 23.

Rutledge said several residents had reported hearing two or three shots fired then seeing a man, about 25 to 30, wearing all dark clothing, run from the area.

Police later located the alleged victim, who said he was in his car leaving the area after having a verbal dispute with a man described as an acquaintance. As he drove off, the acquaintance fired several shots at his vehicle.

The man in the car was not hit but police found a bullet hole in his vehicle and a spent shell casing and a damaged projectile in the neighborhood, which is just west of Philo Road.

Police said Porter is wanted for aggravated discharge of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a felon.

Original story:

