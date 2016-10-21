What's In A Name? I-57
Back in the day, traveling to Chicago by car meant a trip up U.S. 45. But for nearly 45 years, Interstate 57 has made the drive easier and quicker — provided no construction.
I-57, which originated in southeast Missouri, opened in 1965. It extended farther north in '69 and the final stretch of I-57, starting in Paxton and ending at the Dan Ryan Expressway (I-94) in Chicago, opened in December of '71.
Why is it numbered 57?
According to the Federal Highway Administration, major interstate routes are designated by one- or two-digit numbers. Routes ending in odd numbers run north-south. Routes with even numbers run east-west. For north-south routes, like I-57, the lowest numbers begin in the west. For east-west routes, the lowest numbers begin in the south.
I-55 opened in '60, so 57 was next. Should another interstate be created between I-57 and I-65 in Indiana, it would be numbered either 61 or 63. I-59 already exists, running through Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia.
I-57 is the longest interstate highway running through Illinois, covering 364 miles.
