Area history, Oct. 22, 2016

Today is Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, Ohio, by virtue of the prowess of halfback Harley, won from Illinois by a score of 7-6 in the closing minutes of a game that appeared to be safe for Illinois. Illinois got two field goals from Captain Macomber, and they thought they had a safe margin.

In 1966, Champaign's scattershot offense stunned and demoralized Decatur, 48-14, on a windy Friday night at McKinley Field. It was the sixth straight win for the Maroons. Meanwhile, Urbana overcame a sluggish start to beat the Lincoln Railsplitters, 28-6. It was the 10th consecutive win for Urbana and its 23rd in 24 starts. Both Champaign and Urbana are 3-0 in the Big 12 and are tied for first place.

In 2001, ultimate fighting, extreme fighting, tough man contests and cockfights would be prohibited in Rantoul under a proposal before the village's liquor advisory committee. The Grove Street Bar briefly promoted ultimate fighting contests earlier this summer, and Village Board member Jeremy Reale said one bar had been holding cockfights as entertainment.