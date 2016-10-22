Rantoul won't reveal park district property options until after vote

Photo by: The News-Gazette Jeff Fiegenschuh is the village administrator of Rantoul Image

RANTOUL — Prior to the Nov. 8 election, village officials won't be providing information on how they will maintain park district property if voters opt to dissolve the district.

After telling residents at last month's meeting that a presentation would be made in October, Village Administrator Jeff Fiegenschuh said officials have changed their minds for fear of violating state election ethics laws.

Fiegenschuh said he and Recreation Superintendent Luke Humphrey "came up with some different options, but after speaking with the mayor and legal counsel, we found it would not be prudent. We won't have any options until after the Nov. 8 election."

Resident Terry Workman, who asked the question last month that led to the original response, wasn't satisfied with the change of plans.

Voters, he said, need to know the options.

"As a voter, I look to see leadership from the village," Workman said. "We're looking for something to guide us. I look at this as a business deal.

"What do we (voters) do? You're leaving us hanging out here with nothing to go by."

A group calling itself Friends of Rantoul's Parks has placed the park district dissolution question on the ballot. The group said the park district has spent the majority of its money in recent years to keep Brookhill Golf Course open at the expense of the other parks operated by the district.

If the park district is dissolved, all property would go to the village of Rantoul.

Fiegenschuh reminded Workman the ballot question pertains to keeping the park district intact, not the village of Rantoul.

The village administrator then read a statement from legal counsel: "The village of Rantoul is aware that there is a referendum on the Nov. 8, 2016, ballot regarding the dissolution of the Rantoul Park District. The village has no position or desire as to the outcome of the referendum. The village will respect the result of the referendum, and the village will take all steps to meet all of its obligations whether or not the referendum passes."

By law, Fiegenschuh said, the village, its elected officials and its employees cannot take any action to "urge votes for or against the referendum."

He said the village may disseminate factual information. Workman said that's what he wanted at the meeting.

Fiegenschuh said that if Workman had specific questions, he would meet with Workman and provide the facts.

Trustee Jennifer Fox told Workman, "We have not made a decision because the vote has not been taken. I understand your frustration because as a voter you want to know."

Added Trustee Hank Gamel: As elected officials, "we cannot say too much in the event of unknowingly influencing the voters."

"It's not our place to influence them in the capacity as trustees of the village of Rantoul," Gamel said. "My ultimate respect is for the voters and the sanctity of the referendum process."

Dave Hinton is editor of the Rantoul Press, a News-Gazette community newspaper. For more, visit rantoulpress.com.