Results of Legionnaires' testing at Danville hotel not in yet

DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Health Department is still waiting on test results to see if three cases of Legionnaires' disease among out-of-town visitors can be tied conclusively to a local hotel.

"I wish I knew today," health department Administrator Doug Toole said Friday.

There have been no new cases of the potentially deadly Legionnaires' disease in Vermilion County since the three cases were reported earlier this month, and nobody locally has developed the illness, Toole said.

The health department is waiting on results of water samples taken from the swimming pool, spa and a guest room at the Red Roof Inn at 389 Lynch Drive. Toole said he had hoped to have those results by Friday, and he's now hoping he'll have them early next week.

Three people were sickened with Legionnaires' disease, a severe form of pneumonia, after visiting the hotel between October 2015 and this past September, according to the health department. The local health department was alerted to these cases by the Illinois Department of Public Health after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the connection, Toole said.

Two of the hotel guests are from Michigan and were traveling together, and the third guest was from northern Illinois, he said.

People typically get Legionnaires' disease by breathing in legionella bacteria-contaminated mist from water systems, hot tubs or cooling systems.

Toole said test results on the water samples can help show whether the three disease cases can be linked to the Danville hotel or whether it was just a coincidence that three people with this illness stayed at the same hotel.

"It's a serious disease. I hate to see this sort of thing happen anywhere, but the hotel has been very cooperative, and this may just turn out to be a coincidence," he said.