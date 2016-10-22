Urbana council voting Monday on raises for elected officials

URBANA — A proposed 2 percent annual salary increase for the mayor, city clerk and all seven aldermen will be voted on at Monday's Urbana City Council meeting.

The proposal would be in effect from 2017 to 2020, according to a letter from Mayor Laurel Prussing to the council.

If Prussing defeats Alderwoman Diane Marlin in April's consolidated election, her pay as mayor would jump from its current $65,021 to $75,118 in May 2020, when she'd begin the third year of her fourth term.

In her letter, Prussing said all city employees received salary increases of 1.5 percent, 1.75 percent, 2.75 percent and 3 percent over the past four years. Those were applied in addition to longevity increases, merit increases and re-classifications for employees, which she said do not apply to elected officials.

Due to "severe financial constraints on the city when salaries were set four years ago," Prussing said salaries for elected officials are set with yearly increases of 0 percent, 1 percent, 2 percent and 2 percent. She classified salaries for elected officials as "generally considerably below staff compensation."

"In order to soften the growing gap between elected officials and all other employees, the proposed salaries for elected officials include an adjustment for the first year to account for the cumulative difference between the across-the-board raises given to employees over the past four years and what elected officials received," Prussing said in her letter, noting that the proposed increase would be distributed on top of that adjustment.

Money matters

How Urbana’s proposed 2 percent annual salary increase would play out, from May 2017 to May 2020: