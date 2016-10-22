Weekend Planner: Midtown Sundaze

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Raigan Jones, 2 1/2, of Savoy, dressed as Tinkerbell, and Lena Wright, 3, of Urbana, dressed as a lion, get ready for costumes, carnival games and candy at the Boneyard Basin in Champaign on Friday, Oct. 21, 2016. The two were gearing up for Champaign Center Partnership's 3rd Annual Midtown Sundaze: Halloween Extravaganza, which will be held from 2-4p.m. at the basin this Sunday, Oct. 23.

Because there’s always so much for families to do on Saturdays, the Champaign Center Partnership has its aptly named Midtown Sundaze events on Sundays. This Sunday will celebrate Halloween, and will be the Partnership’s third “Halloween extravaganza,” said Partnership Executive Director Erin Lippitz. Here’s more on the free event courtesy staff writer Melissa Merli:

1 The Midtown Sundaze from 2 to 4 p.m. will be at the Boneyard Creek Basin at Second Street and Springfield Avenue. “We have different stations around the basin where kids go play games and get candy at each station, whether they win or not,” Lippitz said. “It’s almost like trick ‘n’ treating.” The Partnership will give the kids bags to hold their loot.

2 There also will be a costume contest, craft station, face painting and storyteller Kath Brinkmann. She has performed at major storytelling festivals and for four years produced and hosted the UPTV cable TV program “The Stories We Tell.” She has a master’s degree in folk tales and storytelling from the University of Illinois-Springfield. She’ll start talking at 2 p.m.

3 The costume contest starts at 3:45 p.m. Kids and parents are encouraged to dress up. The categories: spookiest, most creative and best group, with prizes from merchants and organizations. “Generally we have enough prizes that we start making up categories,” Lippitz said. “Last year we decided to have the cutest-baby category because a baby came dressed as her dog. It was the cutest thing I’d ever seen in my life.”