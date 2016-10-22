Witness identifies accused in 2014 slaying

Photo by: The News-Gazette Alexander

DANVILLE — A Champaign woman testified on Friday that early morning on March 16, 2014, she and three friends drove to Danville to see rap artist Webbie perform at a nightclub.

Cierra Williams, now 21, said she never made it inside to see the rapper.

But she did see something outside in the parking lot.

As she walked back to her car, she saw two men who appeared to be having an argument.

Williams was about 12 feet away from them when she saw one approach the taller of the two men and heard him shout, "Bust that (expletive)!"

Then Williams heard gunshots. She turned around to see the taller man holding a black and silver gun.

When Williams was asked whether she saw the man with the gun in a Danville courtroom on Friday, she said yes and looked at Dejuan E. Alexander, sitting at the defendant's table next to his lawyer.

Williams' testimony came on the first day of Alexander's trial in connection with the fatal shooting of Demaree D. Tetter, 25, outside the Deuce nightclub, 623 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

The 32-year-old Indianapolis man faces two counts of first-degree murder in the death of Mr. Tetter, a former Danville High School football player.

He also faces one count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm in the shooting of Mr. Tetter's friend, Sheldon Pittman, 38, of Danville. Pittman was shot in the hand during the incident.

The trial will continue at 9 a.m. Monday and is expected to last several days.

In her opening statement, Vermilion County Assistant State's Attorney Sandy Lawlyes told the jury of 10 women and two men that Mr. Tetter, Pittman and a group of their friends were also at the club to see Webbie perform. Lawlyes said Alexander — an aspiring rapper, who performed under the name Chaos — was there to open for him.

"During the concert, things got heated," Lawlyes said, adding the crowd became angry because Alexander was throwing things at them from the stage.

She said a large fight broke out inside the packed club, then spilled outside into the parking lot. She said the evidence would show that outside, the defendant confronted Mr. Tetter's group and exchanged words with him.

Then, "he shot Demaree Tetter," the prosecutor said, adding several witnesses said Alexander was the only person they saw with a gun that night.

Danville attorney Carl Kagawa, who is representing Alexander, will make his opening statement prior to presenting his case.

Dressed in a white dress shirt, brown sweater and tie and beige slacks, Alexander appeared relaxed throughout the first day of the trial, which was attended by a handful of his family members and friends and about twice as many family members and friends of the victim.

Williams was the last of six witnesses to take the stand on Friday. Under questioning by Lawlyes, Williams said she came to Danville with her sister, a friend and her friend's sister. It was her first time to Danville, and they arrived about 1 or 1:30 a.m.

But as the group approached the club, she heard shouting and the sound of glass bottles breaking.

"It was too much. We turned to go," Williams said.

She said she saw the two men in the parking lot as she weaved her way in between parked cars toward her car.

She recalled the shorter man had a short afro and was wearing a white thermal, perhaps with some type of print. She couldn't recall what the taller man was wearing.

"Before I knew it, the shot was fired," Williams said, adding she turned to see the taller man holding the gun before she and her sister jumped in a car that was driving away to get away from any danger.

Williams said two days later, two Danville police officers came to her house to interview her. They took her statement, then showed her a photo array of six men and asked her if she recognized the shooter.

When Lawlyes asked her whose photo she circled, Williams nodded to Alexander and said he was wearing brown.

Later, she told Lawlyes that on her way home from the club, she posted a message on Facebook.

"I can't believe I just seen somebody get shot with my own eyes," Williams recalled writing. "I'm never coming back to Danville."

Also at the trial:

— Danville police Officer Josh Edington testified that he was working a special security detail at the club on the night of the shooting. He was inside trying to break up a large fight that was going on and getting people to clear the room when he heard people yelling, "Hey, there's a guy in the parking lot with a gun."

When he got to the parking lot, he saw Mr. Tetter on the ground.

He said people reported seeing two vehicles, both with Indiana license plates, drive off including a white Cadillac Escalade. The Escalade was stopped a short distance away, and the subjects were taken to the Public Safety Building for questioning. He said none of them was carrying a weapon.

— Mary Wong, a forensic scientist with the Illinois State Police's trace chemistry unit in Chicago, testified that she examined nine gunshot-residue kits performed on seven people and two vehicles. (Attorneys indicated the people were in the Escalade that was stopped, and the vehicles were the Escalade and a red Jeep that Alexander took back to Indianapolis.)

Wong said she found gunshot residue from a swab taken from Jacob Hall's right hand, but nothing from the other kits. She said the residue means Hall either discharged a firearm, was in the vicinity of the residue or came into contact with it at some point.

— Vicki Reels — a forensic scientist with the Illinois State Police crime lab in Springfield, who specializes in firearms — said she determined that two 9 mm cartridges found at the scene were fired from the same weapon.