Are you Flying the W?

With the Cubs headed to the World Series for the first time since 1945, plenty of their fans are showing off their colors these days. Like the fine folks at St. Matthew in Champaign, who had this message on their marquee on Sunday morning.

Do you Fly the W, wear Harry Caray glasses or even drink 16-ounce Old Styles in an Ernie Banks mug? Send us your pictures and tell us about it at news@news-gazette.com and we'll include it as part of our World Series coverage.