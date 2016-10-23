Area history, Oct. 23, 2016
Today is Sunday, Oct. 23, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:
In 1916, Secretary R.H. Mathis of the Big Four YMCA in Urbana has begun the work of securing preliminary sketches of a new YMCA building to be erected in place of the one recently destroyed in a fire. Big Four General Manager Worcester, in his visit to Urbana on Saturday, practically agreed to the plans of the local management. Plans call for locker rooms, bathrooms, a barbershop, workroom, storeroom in the basement and about 16 new bedrooms upstairs.
In 1966, stubborn Stanford cast a pall on the University of Illinois' Homecoming weekend by marching a grand total of 14 yards for the only touchdown in a tight-fisted 6-3 decision. A crowd of 56,561 watched Illinois fall to 2-4 on the season.
In 2001, American Premium Brands has reached an agreement with Rantoul officials that would bring a pork-processing plant and 210 jobs to the Champaign County village. The plant would be built on U.S. 136 west of Interstate 57.
Comments
