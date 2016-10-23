The Big 10 with Jeff D'Alessio, Oct. 23, 2016

In the final installment of our five-part series leading up to Election Day, we asked experts on 10 new topics: What’s the one question you’d love to ask Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump before Nov. 8?

On Islamophobia in America

MARIAM SOBH

Chicago radio reporter with degrees from Parkland (2000) and UI (2002, ’04) created Hijabtrendz, a pioneering fashion, beauty and entertainment blog for Muslim women

Q: What will you do to make sure American Muslims in this country feel safe? And how will you make sure they have more positive visibility in the public eye?

Why that? “The leader of the free world has the ability to set and shape policies and procedures that protect all citizens of this country, including American Muslims.

“They also have the opportunity to change negative rhetoric. American Muslims are doctors, lawyers, journalists, actors, teachers, jazz musicians, writers, engineers, bus drivers, chefs, politicians and more. There is nothing that recognizes their contributions as well as their influence on American culture. And when American Muslims are left as an unknown ‘foreign’ group, it’s a disservice to everyone.”

On legalizing marijuana

BOB MORGAN

Former coordinator of Illinois’

Medical Cannabis Program, UI Class of ’02

Q: The latest Gallup poll shows that 60 percent of Americans support legalizing cannabis. What lessons from prescription opiates, alcohol or tobacco would you draw from if you choose to legalize cannabis once and for all?

Why that? “Medical and recreational cannabis use is quickly becoming institutionalized and mainstream, but so far it has only been an ‘experiment in democracy’ happening one state at a time, with wildly different approaches. Now is the time for the federal government to do some soul searching and develop a true plan for cannabis research, distribution, taxation and law enforcement policy.

“With the frightening rise in addictive opiate use and abuse, cannabis provides an immediate opportunity to offer a safer alternative for pain relief — if it is done thoughtfully by the next president.”

On dealing with Vladimir Putin

MARK STEINBERG

Director, Graduate Studies UI History Department

Q: What actions would you take as president that might encourage Russia’s development in the direction of being a more open, free and pluralistic democracy and a constructive partner in addressing the many problems in the world today?

Why that? “Russia is too important and proud to dismiss or belittle. But there are serious dangers in Russia’s direction under Putin.

“Attention has been mostly focused on Russia’s belligerent role in world affairs: the covert armed intervention in Ukraine, the bombing in Syria, the cyber-espionage in the US, to name a few examples most talked about now. Less attention recently has been paid, though it is clearly connected, to the erosion of democratic pluralism — the parliament is now virtually a one-party legislature; of a free and open media; and of civil society.

“What is to be done? Not simplistic declarations about Putin as a petty dictator. Not even economic sanctions. Both have tended to provoke Putin into greater defensiveness and reinforce his popularity with the majority of Russians who want a strong and independent leader. Neither the Russian people nor President Putin respond positively to being insulted or humiliated.”

On federal funding of research

STEPHEN MARSHAK

Director, UI School of Earth, Society & Environment

Q: What are your views on federal funding of research? Specifically, are you aware of how much the federal government disperses through funding agencies, such as the National Science Foundation? Do you realize the tiny proportion of the federal budget that this represents, and the benefits of this funding?

I also would be interested in knowing if they think that this funding should be increased or decreased, and if they think that political agendas have a place in controlling research directions.

Why that? “Federal agencies provide a major portion of the budget of universities, such as the University of Illinois. Salaries of many graduate students and many staff on our campus come from federal support, and these individuals buy goods, pay taxes and are valued members of our community. Also, federal support has paid for facilities and equipment used for research. Without federal support, much of the research taking place at universities nationwide would cease, as would the training of the next generation of researchers who are the mainstay of industry R&D efforts.

“Limiting funding opportunities based on politics would put a significant damper on creativity, and would prevent progress toward understanding key challenges that society faces.”

On subsidizing oil companies

DON FULLERTON

UI Gutgsell Professor of Finance

Q: When collecting any given amount of revenue to provide for the necessary functions of government, why should any one industry be favored over other industries with special tax breaks like subsidies to oil companies? All companies create jobs, so why are oil companies getting a special tax break, especially when government at the same time is trying to reduce the burning of fossil fuel to comply with international agreements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions?

Why that? “These questions are important, because I think the real reason for oil tax breaks is the sheer power of senators from oil states like Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana and Wyoming. The oil lobby is strong enough to make all the rest of us pay for those tax breaks they receive. Rather than increase energy security, those tax breaks merely use up oil faster, pollute the environment, reduce human health, and add to global climate change with all of its damages from heat, drought, and increased storm severity.”

On Common Core and standardized tests

ANNIE INSANA

Director, UI’s Illinois New Teacher Collaborative

Q: What knowledge is necessary to prepare people to function in, and contribute to, society? How should standardized tests measure this knowledge?

Why that? “Continued prosperity in an increasingly technical society requires a well-educated citizenry with skills and interests necessary for lifelong learning. Neither candidate strongly advocates for Common Core, a perspective shared with many Americans. If the candidates do not believe Common Core represents the knowledge needed to prepare our youth, what will they offer instead?

“Suppose the candidates recommend that contributing members of society should know how to manage conflict and motivate others. Can this knowledge be measured on a standardized test? These conversations would contribute to the importance of education that goes beyond testing in its current form.”

On the future of Social Security

HELEN SATTERTHWAITE

Served 18 years as state representative from Urbana

Q: Do you believe that Social Security should be changed to guarantee that it is still a viable program for the retirement of my grandchildren and great-grandchildren?

Why that? “My generation and my parents’ generation have relied on this program for basic income in our retirement years. The younger generations have diminishing faith in government to assure them a stable future. Under your leadership, what can they expect to have when they retire?”

On the Trans-Pacific Partnership

XINYUAN DAI

UI Associate Professor, Political Science

Q: The Trans-Pacific Partnership is more than a trade deal. It is an instrument of American statecraft to redraw the political-economic geography in Asia. If elected, would you withdraw from the TPP? What would you do, instead, to bolster U.S. strategic leadership in Asia Pacific?

Why that? “An important way that the United States leads the world — and indeed, influences global governance more to her own liking — is through international institutions like the TPP. The President needs to understand the strategic value of international institutions.”

On Bernie Sanders’ bright idea

JENNIFER DELANEY

UI Associate Professor, Education Policy, Organization and Leadership

Q: What will your “tuition-free college” proposal mean for current and future generations of Americans?

Why that? “It is exciting that higher education has gained so much attention as a focus in the current presidential campaign. We are starting to have significant national discussions about the importance of college and how we should pay for it.

“Ensuring that price alone is not a barrier to postsecondary education has the potential to change the lives of individuals in both the next generation, and current working adults who need additional education and training.”

On dealing with ISIS

MARVIN WEINBAUM

UI professor emeritus; former analyst for Pakistan and Afghanistan in State Department’s Bureau of Intelligence

Q: Would you target ISIS in Syria if you knew that your policy would assure the survival of the Syrian regime and strengthen Russian influence in the region?

Why that? “Indeed, this is the dilemma that we face today. It involves whether we should prioritize ISIS in our calculations and it rests on the notion that it is necessary to destroy ISIS in Syria and Iraq to prevent the possibility of its mounting an attack on the United States.

“It also is premised on the view that, however distasteful it is to improve the chances that the Syrian government will stay in power and the Russians will become further entrenched in Syria and the region, they do not present a direct threat to the homeland.

“In my own view, ISIS’ ability to pose a threat to us will remain, regardless of whether or not it is crushed in Syria and Iraq.”