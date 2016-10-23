Busing students a huge expense for school districts

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette Unit 4 school bus driver Lorraine Brown Franklin wheels her buss into the parking lot at Barkstall Elementary School in Champaign, on Wednesday, August 3, 2016.

When she's not working full-time driving Danville pre-K and special education students to and from school, Lori Rouse is spending another 20 hours of her week providing in-home care to seniors.

But the 23-year veteran for First Student bus service doesn't mind. "I like to work and stay busy," she says.

The same goes for St. Joseph-Ogden High School's assistant principal and activities director. Brady Smith has been driving a bus route for his district for eight years now, simply because "it is a good way to start my day."

And while some of Lorraine Brown's co-workers may opt to take some time off during the summer months, that's never been an option for the 12-year driver for Unit 4.

"It's a luxury job. ... You work nine months and you're off for the summer, but I always find something to do. Who wants to be off for three months? I always work," she says.

The work of a school bus driver is a unique one, all three say. The job that comes with a lot of responsibility and a little compensation, even their employers will admit.

A first-year driver in Champaign starts out making $14.63 an hour, with full-time set at 30 to 35 hours a week. An annual salary of $15,000 to $18,000 may not be enough for some to deal with all that comes with picking up and dropping off children five days a week.

"Not everybody can be a bus driver. You think you can, you get hired and on that first day you get on the bus and you've got 60 or 70 kids on there. A lot of people work one day and say, 'This is not for me.' When they give you those kids and you get on that bus on that first day, it's culture shock," said Brown, who plans to keep driving until she retires.

If the responsibility of watching over 70 children isn't enough to scare some away, the time investment required to get to work may do the trick.

Prospective drivers must obtain a Commercial Drivers License (CDL) before they can drive a school bus. That involves passing three different tests, plus 20 hours of behind-the-wheel training.

They must also pass a physical, FBI and DCFS background checks and drug tests, as well as having a clean driving record (no convictions of two or more serious traffic violations in the past year, no reckless driving, DUI or reckless homicide convictions within the last three years).

Some of the tests have to be retaken once a year. The behind-the-wheel exam and physicals are only valid for 90 days in Illinois.

And that's all before they make their first pickup.

'The pay is great'

Working routes day-in and day-out can become exhausting quickly, says Heritage school district Superintendent Tom Davis, especially in smaller districts like his.

"It is not always easy to keep our driver pool where someone doesn't end up burned out from so many trips with daily routes, daily sports shuttles, field trips and sports events in the sports conferences that span from west of Springfield to as far south at Oblong and Hutsonville and north to Fisher and east to Georgetown, along with everything we share with Villa Grove," he said.

Working in a district of roughly 475 students, Heritage drivers transported those students 70,000 miles for regular education routes, 23,000 for special education and 45,000 for everything else last school year. While the district tries to treat its drivers well — some of the more experienced chauffeurs can make up to $20 an hour and most get health insurance — that doesn't mean Heritage doesn't struggle to attract and retain good bus drivers, just like everyone else.

The district asks all of its custodians to go through the training for a bus license to help out when there are breakdowns or last-minute pickups. All of Heritage's drivers either do multiple jobs within the district or have outside careers, Davis said.

That includes Lori Archer, who has morning and afternoon routes in addition to being the district's athletic director, teaching elementary school, junior high PE and high school health and supervising every evening sporting event with Davis. On top of that, she helps out with maintenance work over the summer. And she's been at it for 23 years.

Archer originally got her CDL as a way to help her husband drive his basketball team to away games. She keeps doing it because she likes seeing the kids every day, it's the perfect part-time job for her schedule and the compensation isn't too bad either.

"The pay is great for a part-time job. To be honest, I'm not even sure what we get paid, but I know I would miss the money if it wasn't there," Archer said. "I am looking to the future and possible retirement one day, but with the chaos the state is in, I worry that my teacher retirement won't be there when or if I am able to retire. The extra money from driving the bus also goes into a retirement fund, so I'm hopeful that when I do retire, I will have enough income to get by."

Archer said she and Davis are "constantly" trying to talk other teachers and employees into getting their licenses to help out. Many of Heritage's new job openings are paired with searches for someone who currently has or would be willing to get their CDL, she said.

'Not for everyone'

School districts aren't the only ones struggling to find qualified and interested candidates to drive buses. The shortage of CDL operators can be seen across the region, according to Karl Gnadt, the managing director of the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District.

Gnadt finds himself "continually" reviewing the MTD's wage and benefits package in hope of attracting, and retaining, good drivers. Currently, an average full-time MTD bus driver, working about 40 hours a week, makes $27.26 an hour. Part-time operators — 31 hours a week — make about $18 an hour.

But sometimes, even the promise of a $52,000 salary isn't enough.

"We find that this work is not for everyone. It requires constant focus and awareness of your surrounding. Some of the trainees find that they are not able to successfully complete our training course or that they are not interested in a job that requires this high level of attention to detail," Gnadt said.

Outside of the promise of a competitive salary, some transportation companies seek out a certain demographic of applicants.

Take Birch Bus Service, the Piatt County-based operation with 20 to 25 employees that services the Bement and Cerro Gordo school districts. Tammy Nuding, the director of Birch's Cerro Gordo garage, recruits the parents, grandparents and other family members of the students the company services.

"A lot of drivers were stay-at-home parents or people who have kids or family in our system. That's the way I've always focused on it," she said.

At Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, which contracts out its services to Illinois Central School Bus, 95 percent of the district's drivers got their jobs because other drivers recruited them, Superintendent Jeremy Darnell said. And like Heritage, St. Joseph-Ogden tries to encourage teachers and other staff members to get licensed, so they can fill in or drive part-time.

'It's less headache'

It's this difficulty in finding drivers that's pushed Champaign and Urbana districts to take a hybrid approach to transportation.

Unit 4 owns and operates its own bus garage — which is undergoing a $3.8 million renovation — and 78 buses. It employs its own drivers, too, but because it doesn't have enough of them to fill all of its routes and transportation needs, it has side deals with the MTD (to be paid $368,669 this school year), as well as Peoria Charter (gets $625 per round trip in town and nearby cities) and Starr Limousine ($154 per round trip in the Champaign-Urbana area).

Urbana also has an annual contract with the MTD and pays First Student to handle the rest of the routes instead of doing it on its own. It's been this way since at least the 1980s.

The younger elementary students ride with First Student, while middle and high school riders are eligible to take the MTD. Urbana paid the MTD $164,786 for the 2015-16 school year, and gave First Student about $1.8 million to cover its 32 daily routes, plus extracurriculars.

Urbana officials say they like the contract approach rather than running a separate department. It's easier that way, said Chief Financial Officer Carol Baker, and allows the district access to all of First Student's resources.

"If we did it on our own, we would only have the 32 buses. If we have an event where we needed an extra bus, (First Student) is able to pull that bus in from other districts and bill us for just that one day," she said. "We're not having to pay for that bus all year long."

In most cases, the contractor deals with all of the hiring, firing, scheduling and coordinating needed to keep things running smoothly.

"It's less headache for schools. We handle the headache," said Shane Gould, who owns Douglas County-based Gould Transportation, which services both the Tuscola and Arcola districts.

Other rural districts opt to pay for the services, not only because it's easier or cheaper, but because of the value they place on shopping local.

Bement has been working with Birch Bus Service since the late 1970s, Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said.

"Kirk Birch is a hometown guy and he knows everyone and every street, country road and lane in our district. He is also instrumental in helping me decide when the roads are too dangerous for school to open," she said. "I can't speak highly enough of them and the services they provide."

'Significant savings'

No matter whether they do it in-house or farm out services, getting kids to and from school makes up a big chunk of most districts' annual budget.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda will spend more than a half-million dollars to have Illinois Central School Bus drive its 543 students this school year. Superintendent Cliff McClure says the "large expense" is a cause for concern for his district, especially when the state falls behind on, or prorates, payments for transportation.

"This is extremely tough on a rural district that transports many of its students to school each day. We have reduced two routes over the last five years to save money while providing a safe mode of transportation as efficiently as possible," he said.

It doesn't help when contractors raise their prices.

This school year, Danville will pay First Student $3.53 million for services, a roughly 21 percent increase from 2015-16, according to district Finance Director Heather Smith. First Student attributed the increase to a number of factors, including wage increases for union employees; added time to routes due to bell time changes that were implemented after the last contract was signed; additional costs for background checks, drug screenings and physicals required by the Department of Transportation; recruiting costs; and higher parking lot lease fees, Smith said.

The Rantoul city schools district is experiencing the flip side of that after switching from running its own buses to paying First Student $1.85 million over three years to do the job for them. Rantoul's buses were sold, First Student hired most of the district's previous drivers and the company took over operations at the bus facility on campus.

"I'm not able to give exact savings based on field trips and sports trips changing each year, but the estimate provided to the school board last March indicated an annual savings of about $150,000 plus an additional upfront on time savings of $310,000 for the sale of the buses," Superintendent Michelle Ramage said. "There were significant savings."

Staff writer Noelle McGee contributed to this story.

AROUND THE AREA: Carrying costs

Some area districts hire their own bus drivers, while others spend big bucks to have an outside company handle all transportation. Here's how it works in Champaign, Ford, Douglas, Piatt and Vermilion counties.

IN-HOUSE

Armstrong: The high school district shares busing with the Armstrong-Ellis grade school district, with the total transportation budget ($113,000 last year) split between the two. Armstrong owns its grade school buses outright and leases its three high school buses from Midwest Transit and Central State. It employs its own drivers, who make $32 a route or $10 an hour for taking students to extracurricular activities.

Bismarck-Henning: The district pays its seven drivers between $12.76 and $20.81 an hour.

DeLand-Weldon: The small Piatt County district leases buses from Midwest Transportation and pays its four drivers $16 an hour. The district rents four 65-passenger buses, one 14-passenger mini-bus and one white activity bus. In total, D-W'S transportation budget is just under $219,000 a year.

Fisher: Transportation expenses were budgeted at about $287,000 for this school year. Fisher pays drivers $87 a day if they cover a morning and afternoon route. For extracurricular activities, drivers earn $14.68 per hour for the first four hours, then $15.12 for every hour on top of that. The district has seven drivers and a few subs, who cover eight routes a day (plus extracurriculars), and nine regular buses (two are alternates), one activity bus and three vans.

Georgetown-Ridge Farm: Eleven licensed drivers make between $13.13 to $23 an hour.

Gifford: Drivers are paid by the route, per the terms of their collective bargaining agreement. Those who drive both a morning and afternoon route make $75 a day. The district owns four buses and two vans, and employs four full-time drivers and three subs who cover three routes.

Heritage: Twelve buses cover six full-time routes, including one that takes preschoolers to and from St. Joseph community schools. Drivers here make between $14,617 to $14,912 a year for regular routes, based on experience. Hourly rates for charters, special education or sports shuttle routes range from $12 to $20. The district also provides health, dental, vision and life insurance for its drivers.

Mahomet-Seymour: Over the past five years, the annual transportation budget has averaged around $1 million. Nineteen daily routes are covered by 24 drivers, including department administrators (transportation director, transportation office assistant) who are certified to get behind the wheel if needed. Mahomet-Seymour's fleet is made up of 29 regular-sized buses and a small activity bus. Drivers just starting out make $15.95 an hour.

Oakwood: Thirteen drivers, three substitutes and one aide are paid annual salaries that range from $13,940.40 to $23,301.60.

Potomac: Superintendent Jamie Dorsey, licensed to drive a bus herself, doubles as director of a transportation department with an annual budget of $82,400. Six drivers (two regulars, four subs) are paid $29.29 a route (two regular, two special ed).

Prairieview-Ogden: Five regular drivers and two subs make around $25 to $30 an hour. Each route takes between 60 and 75 minutes to complete.

Rantoul Township High: The district-run transportation department hires its own drivers — at rates of $10 to $21.93 an hour, or $30 to $52.86 a route.

Rossville-Alvin: The four buses are leased from Central State, for about $40,800, but the drivers are hired by the district. Hourly pay ranges from $14.39 to $22.88 an hour for three daily drivers and one sub.

Salt Fork: The second-year district leases its 15 buses, but employs its own drivers — 12 regulars, two subs. When Jamaica and Catlin merged to become Salt Fork, the new district stuck with the company Jamaica rented buses from, Superior Coach Sales. Salt Fork pays around $257,000 a year for service, which includes the lease and maintenance of the vehicles. Every four years, the district gets a new fleet.

St. Joseph community schools: Last school year, it cost $273,000 to maintain nine buses and pay seven drivers (between $30 and $42 an hour) to run seven daily routes.

St. Joseph-Ogden High: Drivers are paid between $11,000 and $12,946 a year to cover one of four full-time routes. If they cover a half-route — morning or afternoon, but not both — they make half that. Activity drivers make $11.88 an hour, with a four-hour minimum. The district has nine drivers and shares routes with the St. Joseph community and Prairieview-Ogden districts.

Uni High: With no transportation system, students get to school via MTD buses, bikes, cars or walking. Uni does have contracts with the University of Illinois and outside companies for getting students to select out-of-town extracurricular events.

GOES OUTSIDE

Arcola: Tuscola-based Gould Transportation provides services for an annual cost of $450,000. It's been the official bus company of the Purple Riders for two-plus decades.

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond: Arthur's Miller Bus Service will get $818,520 this school year for 228,000 miles of service. Anything over that, and the district is charged $3.59 a mile.

Bement: The local Birch Bus Service gets around $300,000 a year to cover all of Bement's regular routes, extracurriculars and field trips.

Cerro Gordo: The district is in Year 3 of using Birch, which covers all six regular morning and afternoon routes, as well as taking special ed students to and from programs in Decatur; technology and transfer academy kids to and from Richland Community College; and extra field trips. All told, Cerro Gordo paid about $310,000 last year.

Danville: The district shells out nearly $3.53 million a year to First Student, Inc. to transport students to and from school, summer school, after-school programs and field trips. First Student also provides bus monitors and activity vans, which coaches drive to sporting events.

GCMS: Illinois Central School Bus services routes for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley students. That company handles the hiring; 16 drivers make between $12.50 to $15.16 an hour for routes and $10.25 to $12.91 for extra routes and extra duties (like washing buses). The district will pay $539,501.40 this year for services.

Ludlow: The district has outsourced its transportation services for more than a decade. Last year, before fuel and supplies, it paid Illinois Central $37,850. The price tag varies each year, depending on the number of routes; Ludlow will spend about $228 a day this school year.

Monticello: In its sixth year using Illinois Central, Monticello will pay about $650,000 in 2016-17.

PBL: Paxton-Buckley-Loda's bill from Illinois Central will come to $543,640 this school year. That covers the cost of equipment to run nine regular routes, two special ed routes, two mid-day trips for preschool and event transportation. Plus, PBL has access to two extra buses in the case of equipment failure. The district owns the bus garage and covers the cost of diesel fuel. It also owns two passenger buses and three vans.

Rantoul city schools: In July, the school board OK'd a three-year contract with First Student — a change from years past, when it ran its own transportation operation. The cost: about $600,000, not including extracurricular activities and field trips (tack on $37.88 an hour for those).

Thomasboro: The one-bus district pays First Student $298.30 a day. In a 175-day school year, that adds up to $52,202.50 a year.

Tolono: Last year, it paid First Student $954,000 to cover 19 regular routes, plus athletic and other activity trips. Unity's home district has a two-year deal with First Student.

Tuscola: Gould Transportation gets $473,678 a year for regular bus routes. Extra trips and special education routes run Tuscola $1.50 a mile and $15 an hour for the driver.

Urbana: In addition to its annual contract with the Champaign-Urbana MTD, Urbana uses First Student to handle the rest of its routes. Last school year, the district paid the MTD $164,786 and First Student about $1.8 million to cover 32 daily routes, plus extracurriculars.

Westville: It's one of six area districts that uses First Student to handle all student transportation.

BOTH

Champaign: Unit 4 is the only area district that has both an in-house operation and a contract with an outside company. The district owns and operates its own bus garage (currently undergoing a $3.8 million renovation) and a fleet of 78 buses. It employs its own drivers, who on average make at least $15,800 a year if they work 30 hours a week. Because it lacks enough drivers to fill all of its transportation needs, Unit 4 also has contracts with the Champaign-Urbana MTD, Peoria Charter and Starr Limousine. MTD will get $368,669 this school year to cover some of the routes; and the other two are paid by the trip.

Peoria Charter charges $625 for each in-town round trip, as well as ones to and from nearby cities (Decatur, Danville, Bloomington). Trips to Peoria, Kankakee and Springfield cost $895 apiece. Rarer round-trips to Chicago or Indianapolis run $1,195 apiece.

Starr Limo charges $154 per round trip in the C-U area and a flat $130 per hour for all other trips (three-hour minimum required).