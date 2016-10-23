EIU: '121 years and we're not going anywhere'

Photo by: Jason Howell/Daily Eastern News/AP February's 'FundEIU' rally at Eastern Illinois brought attention to the state's budget crisis. Image

CHARLESTON — The midweek weather — cold and rainy — soaked some of the buzz usually tied to homecoming weekend.

Yet by Saturday, the skies had cleared and the mood had lightened.

Just like the good ol' days at Eastern Illinois University.

"We've been here 121 years and we're not going anywhere," said Steve Rich, assistant vice president for advancement and a longtime director of the EIU Alumni Association.

Around town, hints of homecoming are on every corner, from the marquee at the Panther Paw Bar & Grill to the banners outside Marty's Bar to the blue and white streamers welcoming visitors to Brainard House.

But not all is well on what should be the happiest weekend of the school year.

It wasn't long ago that rumors of EIU closing were tossed about due to a budget stalemate in Springfield, a drop in enrollment and 400 university employees losing their jobs.

After a year with no budget, the state passed a stop-gap budget, which sent $26 million to EIU and provided $3.5 million in Monetary Award Program grant money.

That helped in the short term, but it's hardly enough to ease concerns about what happens down the road on this resilient campus.

"At some point, lawmakers in Springfield — and I'm speaking directly about the ones who have written and voted for the budgets the last 12, 13 years — they have to be held accountable for diminishing the investment into higher education," said Sen. Dale Righter, R-Mattoon.

A proud EIU graduate, Righter has been advocating for his alma mater throughout the state's budget crisis. And while plenty of attention has been paid to higher education funding the last couple of years, the decline in funding dates back much further, he contends.

"The majority party in Springfield has been cutting higher education funding since 2002," Righter said, placing the blame on Democrats. "In 2002, this state spent more money on public education than any other area in the budget. Now, we spend more money on Medicaid and other social-related services, and that has to be reversed."

On the south end of campus sits Carman Hall. Twin towers that once housed a majority of EIU's freshman class, Carman has been closed since the summer of 2013, a reminder of another trend folks at EIU are working to reverse.

A decade ago, EIU's enrollment figures regularly topped 12,000. This fall, 7,415 students were enrolled for classes, a 13 percent drop from the previous year.

Freshman totals were also down considerably — from 1,673 last year to 1,251 this year. New transfer student enrollment stood at 536, down from 798 in 2015-16.

A new Vitalization Project, initiated by EIU president David Glassman, has mobilized a series of task forces, each with specific areas to target in an effort to strengthen the university as a whole. One arm of that is an enrollment management group looking at various ways to get those figures back where they used to be, when many alumni back for homecoming weekend attended classes here.

EIU has designs on hiring a vice president for enrollment management, bringing in one candidate Thursday for an interview.

"In the studies I've seen, that's one of the most effective ways to tackle enrollment issues," said Todd Burns, an EIU librarian and member of the enrollment task force.

Targeting transfer students, Burns said, has been a main talking point. Continuing-education students are another demographic EIU will focus on.

"That will be big for our future," Burns said. "We'd like to be talking to those people to see what we can do to offer them options to finish their degree."

Why the dip in enrollment? The answer depends on who's asked.

The Mellin Steps attached to the Doudna Fine Arts Center are empty, save for the raindrops on this gloomy Thursday. But in February, more than 2,000 loyalists lined them for the FundEIU rally, which brought to light the crippling effect the state's budget crisis was having on state schools.

Some state legislators, including Rep. Reggie Phillips, R-Charleston, blamed the FundEIU movement for the decrease in enrollment, claiming the negative attention on campus could have scared away potential applicants.

"Dr. Glassman, in a university address last month, basically said the same thing," said graduate student Jack Cruikshank, who helped organize FundEIU. "I don't disagree entirely, but it's a problem to entirely blame FundEIU."

Cruikshank said FundEIU came to be because of the lack of state funding. Not long after the rally, he points out, Gov. Bruce Rauner issued a news release talking about plans for higher education.

"Eastern had a bigger (enrollment) drop than the other state schools and that's because we were the ones who got the message out," Cruikshank said. "If that's what it took to get some money flowing into higher education, I will gladly take responsibility for that."

At the Panther Paw, where photos and signed jerseys of EIU football greats Sean Payton, Tony Romo and Jimmy Garoppolo line the walls, John Smith is pouring drinks.

Now retired from his longtime athletic administration role at EIU, Smith remembers a time when attendance at football games would regularly reach capacity of 10,000-seat O'Brien Field.

"Will there be as many? We've got fewer students now, which means fewer people in the stands and I think it'll be that way for homecoming," Smith said.

Smith grew up around Northern Illinois University and worked at Western Illinois before settling in at Eastern. He has witnessed drops in enrollment at every stop, only to see the trend reverse in a positive direction.

"Hopefully, we've hit rock bottom and we're on the way up," Smith said.

No one knows for sure how it will turn out. Not even Steve Rich, the longtime director of the EIU Alumni Association.

But as homecoming approached, there were no signs of apathy among alumni. Every year, Rich fields calls from graduates expressing their intentions to make it back for homecoming.

In particular, he always hears from a man in Orlando. Sometimes, he calls months in advance; other times, it's the week of. But year after year after year, he comes back.

"He's always telling me to save him a seat at the alumni dinner," Rich said.

He's back this year, too, along with thousands of other alums. Rich, EIU's assistant vice president for advancement, doesn't track RSVPs but says he has fielded no fewer calls for this weekend's homecoming than he did in advance of the previous 22 that he's been here.

One new twist: He has been answering more questions from concerned alums about the status of their alma mater heading into homecoming.

"To the best of our abilities, we have been able to reassure them," Rich said. "I do not have any sense of doom and gloom; that's not what I'm hearing from alumni and people in the community. People are engaged and want to do what they can to help us get to where we want to be and need to be.

"They're also asking questions, and that's not a bad thing."