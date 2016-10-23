Fire reported in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN - Firefighters have been called to a reported fire in the 900 block of Ada Drive in Champaign.
According to the Champaign Fire Department, firefighers were sent to the site at 8:58 p.m. Sunday.
According to preliminary information, the fire was located in the kitchen.
No other information was immediately available.
