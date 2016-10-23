Tom Kacich: Map amendment opposition group's backers revealed

All summer long one of the mysteries of Illinois politics was who was bankrolling The People's Map, the rather opaque group that waged the legal fight to keep a legislative redistricting issue off the Nov. 8 ballot.

The redistricting question, supported by Gov. Bruce Rauner and the signatures of about 600,000 Illinoisans, was knocked off the ballot in a court ruling last summer.

And until last week no one knew who was putting up the money to pay Chicago elections lawyer and expert Michael Kasper for his work.

In its last campaign disclosure report, filed Oct. 8, The People's Map reported zero contributions and zero expenditures.

Ten days later, though, the group reported $25,000 in contributions, although still no expenditures.

Donors to The People's Map included mostly Democratic-connected law firms and five labor unions: the Service Employees International Union, the Illinois Education Association, the state AFL-CIO, the Illinois Pipe Trades PAC and the Construction and General Laborers Council of Chicago.

Among the law firms that anted up for the successful legal effort was the Mattoon personal injury firm Tapella & Eberspacher. It and a host of law firms, most based in Chicago, each chipped in $1,000.

(NOTE: I called and emailed William Tapella from the firm for a comment/explanation but he wasn't in. I left a message with his secretary but I seriously doubt he'll call back. In my email I asked him to contact me by email ... so I'll be checking that to see if he responded.)

Duco/Shelden

Matt Duco, the Democratic candidate for Champaign County recorder, had quite a bit more money in his campaign fund Sept. 30 than his Republican opponent, former Champaign County Clerk Mark Shelden.

Duco reported $7,377 available while Shelden had $1,919.

But Shelden, who had been county clerk for 13 years, has a lot more name recognition and needs the money a lot less.

He had five itemized contributions in the period July 1 to Sept. 30: $500 each from the political committee of the local chamber of commerce, from state Senate candidate Mike Madigan (for whom Shelden is doing campaign work), and from Middle Ground PAC, operated by his old boss, former U.S. Rep. Tim Johnson of Urbana. He also got $250 each from two former county Republican Party chairmen, Jan Miller and Habeeb Habeeb.

Duco's itemized contributions included $250 from the political action committee of U.S. Rep. Bill Foster; $500 from Spiros Law, the firm for which he works; $250 from Champaign County Board member Chris Alix; and $200 from Teamsters Local 26 in Champaign. He also got $500 from state Sen. Toi Hutchinson, $300 from the AFL-CIO of Champaign County and $250 from the political fund of Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart. Duco also has loaned his campaign more than $600.

Farney/Danos

In the race for county auditor, incumbent John Farney reported $5,442 on hand to $2,536 for Democratic challenger George Danos.

Danos spent $1,726 in the third quarter; Farney spent $1,726.

Farney reported itemized individual contributions of $2,000; Danos reported none.

But Farney also reported an unusual combination of political action committee contributions: $500 each from AFSCME and the local chamber of commerce, plus $300 from the county AFL-CIO.

Rietz/Vargas

As of Sept. 30, George Vargas, the Republican challenger for Champaign County state's attorney, had a slight cash on hand lead over incumbent Julia Rietz, $10,392 to 9,848.

Vargas reported $12,500 in itemized contributions during the July 1 to Sept. 30 period, $8,000 of which came from himself. He also got $1,000 contributions from John Bambenek of Champaign, Gloria and Gustavo Caetano-Anoiles of Urbana and Illinois Appellate Court Justice Robert Steigmann, also of Urbana.

Rietz, who has a big name ID advantage over Vargas, reported $5,300 in itemized donations and almost $4,000 in non-itemized contributions.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette columnist and reporter. His column appears on Sundays and Wednesdays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or at kacich@news-gazette.com.