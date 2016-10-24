Area history, Oct. 24, 2016

Today is Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. Here are news reports from this date 100, 50 and 15 years ago:

In 1916, the number of births so far this year in Urbana is staying ahead of the number of deaths, said City Clerk C.B. Holmes. Since Jan. 1, 166 births have been reported along with 72 burial permits.

In 1966, four young men were arrested early Saturday morning after they allegedly dropped pumpkins from an overpass on Interstate 74 east of Urbana. The men, from St. Joseph, Royal and rural Urbana, reportedly narrowly missed hitting an Illinois State Police squad car.

In 2001, Democratic members of the Champaign County Board cannot legally exclude Republican members from a Democratic caucus, even one legally called as a closed session, according to an opinion from the Champaign County state's attorney's office. The opinion, written by Assistant State's Attorney Joel Fletcher, was requested by Democratic board member Steve Beckett.