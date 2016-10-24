Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Crash blocks I-57 northbound lanes
Crash blocks I-57 northbound lanes

Mon, 10/24/2016 - 12:37pm | The News-Gazette

An overturned semi tractor-trailer has blocked northbound lanes of Interstate 57 at milepost 235 just north of the I-72 interchange.

Traffic is being diverted to I-72 eastbound. Authorities are on the scene and said to expect long delays.

 

 

