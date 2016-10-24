Early voting expands to more sites today

Photo by: Holly Hart/The News-Gazette Champaign County Clark Gordy Hulten sets up for early voting at the Church of the Living God in Champaign Sunday afternoon. Early voting set-up at the Church of the Living God on Sunday, October 23, 2016. Image

URBANA — Early voting for the Nov. 8 election gets underway on a much larger scale today in Champaign County.

Eight additional voting locations will open this morning — in addition to the county clerk's office at the Brookens Center in Urbana — for Champaign County voters who want to avoid potentially long lines at their polling places on Election Day.

"My message is to voters that if you're ready to vote before Election Day, please vote early, please vote by mail," County Clerk Gordy Hulten said. "It makes things easier for you. It makes things easier for the election judges. And it makes things easier for all the other voters who would have to use your polling place on Election Day."

Hulten said earlier that he hoped to have as many as 30,000 people vote before Election Day. In a normal presidential election year, about 80,000 people cast ballots in Champaign County.

"For the primary, we were doing a thousand a day just at out office (at Brookens) right before the election," he said. "So if we can get a couple thousand a day across all of the locations that last week, then obviously we'll be in great shape."

In April, the county board appropriated an extra $105,000 to Hulten's office to pay for expanded general election services.

"There is an expense to running multiple early voting locations, but the plus side is that it helps spread turnout out so that we don't have such enormous turnout on Election Day that overwhelms our voting locations," he said.

Hulten said there will be at least two election judges at each of the remote voting locations — which will be open until Nov. 6 — and that lines will be either nonexistent or short.

"Generally, we have no waiting at any of our early voting locations. The two spots where we had lines in March (for the primary election) were the Meadowbrook Church and the Illini Union, and we are sending extra judges there," he said. "And in the case of the Illini Union, we're adding a second campus early voting location to try to spread the load out a little bit."

That's the University of Illinois Activities and Recreation Center, where early voting will be conducted from Oct. 31 through Nov. 6. Hulten said his office wasn't able to secure a room for voting in the building for two full weeks.

Anyone registered in Champaign County can vote at any of the early voting sites, he said.

"And grace period voter registration and voting will be available at every early voting location as well," Hulten said.

He also said he believed Champaign County's ratio of early voting locations (10) to registered voters (about 130,000) probably is the best in the state. Cook County has 52 sites for 1.45 million voters.

Where to vote early in Champaign County

UI CAMPUS

Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., Federal Room (basement)

♦ Weekdays, today through Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

♦ Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to noon.

♦ Nov. 6: 1 to 4 p.m.

UI CAMPUS

Activities and Recreation Center, 201 E. Peabody Drive, Multi-Purpose Room 7

♦ Oct. 31 through Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

♦ Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to noon.

♦ Nov. 6: 1 to 4 p.m.

NORTH CHAMPAIGN

The Church of the Living God, 312 E. Bradley Ave.

♦ Weekdays, today through Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

♦ Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to noon.

♦ Nov. 6: 1 to 4 p.m.

WEST CHAMPAIGN

Leonhard Recreation Center, 2307 Sangamon Drive

♦ Weekdays, today through Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

♦ Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to noon.

♦ Nov. 6: 1 to 4 p.m.

SOUTHWEST CHAMPAIGN

Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 S. Duncan Road

♦ Weekdays, today through Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

♦ Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to noon.

♦ Nov. 6: 1 to 4 p.m.

MAHOMET

Lake of the Woods Pavilion, Lake of the Woods Road

♦ Weekdays, today through Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

♦ Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to noon.

♦ Nov. 6: 1 to 4 p.m.

RANTOUL

The Gathering Place at First United Methodist Church, 200 S. Century Blvd.

♦ Weekdays, today through Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

ST. JOSEPH

Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 802 E. Douglas

♦ Weekdays, today through Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

♦ Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to noon.

♦ Nov. 6: 1 to 4 p.m.

TOLONO

Tolono Public Library, 111 E. Main St.

♦ Weekdays, today through Nov. 4: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

♦ Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to noon.

♦ Nov. 6: 1 to 4 p.m.

URBANA

Brookens Center, 1776 E. Washington St.

♦ Today through Friday: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

♦ Saturday: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

♦ Sunday: noon to 4 p.m.

♦ Oct. 31 through Nov. 4: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

♦ Nov. 5: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

♦ Nov. 6: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

♦ Nov. 7: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.