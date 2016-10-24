Hand, foot and mouth disease: 10 more cases reported
URBANA — An outbreak of the contagious hand, foot and mouth disease has continued to grow slowly on the University of Illinois campus.
As of the last count on Friday, there were just over 70 cases since the start of the semester, up from 60-plus a week ago, UI McKinley Health Center Director Dr. Robert Palinkas said Monday.
Hand, foot and mouth disease is caused by a viral infection that can be spread by an infected person’s sneezing or coughing. It can also be picked up close, personal contact with an infected person or touching objects handled by an infected person.
The infection has spread on the UI campus at the rate of one-to-two new cases a day since the start of the semester, Palinkas said.
The illness typically starts with a fever, sore throat and reduced appetite and develops into painful sores in the mouth that blister. Sores also can occur on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet and other areas of the body.
Hand, foot and mouth disease is more commonly an infection and illness affecting preschool-age children in day care centers. There isn’t a vaccine to prevent it and there isn’t a treatment other than pain and fever reducers to relieve symptoms.
Palinkas said McKinley Health Center is using an individualized isolation program for affected students as needed, and is also working with campus housing units on intensifying attention to sanitation measures.
Wash your hands people, this is a preschool disease because they put things in their mouths that aren't clean. Cover your mouth when you cough, and use a tissue to wipe your nose. Always wash your hands after you have used the restroom and before you eat and after you eat. These are things we learned in kindergarden and first grade. It seems very odd to me that college age students are dealing with this.
