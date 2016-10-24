Police seek tips on hit-and-run driver

URBANA — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Urbana Police Department need help finding the driver who hit a window washer last month, seriously injuring him, and kept going.

About 6 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, police were sent to the 600 block of West University Avenue where they found Jason S. Doggett, 43, of Chrisman, on the street, seriously injured. Several people had stopped to help him.

Police learned he was hit while washing the windows of the bridge that goes from the Carle Clinic South Annex to Carle Hospital on the north side of University Avenue. Doggett was accompanied by a coworker, who was providing traffic control on University Avenue while Doggett was cleaning the windows.

During the initial investigation, police learned the vehicle believed involved in the hit-and-run was a light-colored pickup truck that continued driving west after hitting Doggett.

He remains hospitalized in critical condition, police said.

About 12 1/2 hours after the collision, police found an unoccupied pickup truck with significant front-end damage in the 1400 block of Beech Street, Urbana.

They learned that truck, which was not normally parked in that neighborhood, had been reported stolen on Sept. 9 from the 400 block of MacArthur Drive in Urbana. Police also concluded the damage to the truck was consistent with the hit-and-run involving Doggett and impounded the vehicle.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Urbana police Detective Dave Roesch regarding report U16-05183 at 217-384-2320. You may also contact Crime Stoppers at 217-373-8477 TIPS or 373tips.com, or text "CCTIP" plus the information to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters are completely anonymous. All tips submitted are electronically stripped of any identifying information and processed by a third-party answering service, not law enforcement. Cash rewards of up to $1,000 are paid for information leading to an arrest.

Tipsters will never be asked their names and are given a secret code number to use when checking on a possible reward.