Top of the Morning, Oct. 24, 2016

On Mondays, our award-winning photographers tell their stories

Photographing the Bonesaw Mill haunted house preparations in Champaign on Thursday brought a bit of a surprise.

When getting names for the couple putting on makeup by a car, Kyli Holden and John Paris told me her name would only be Holden for one more day.

The two planned to get married Friday.

To top it off, they were going to hold a big wedding party on Halloween. It seemed fitting for Wicked (Kyli) and Lethal (John).

