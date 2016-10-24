Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

Monday, October 24, 2016 83 Today's Paper

Breaking News Crash blocks I-57 northbound lanes

Top of the Morning, Oct. 24, 2016
| Subscribe

More Local

Top of the Morning, Oct. 24, 2016

Mon, 10/24/2016 - 2:04pm

On Mondays, our award-winning photographers tell their stories

Photographing the Bonesaw Mill haunted house preparations in Champaign on Thursday brought a bit of a surprise.

When getting names for the couple putting on makeup by a car, Kyli Holden and John Paris told me her name would only be Holden for one more day.

The two planned to get married Friday.

To top it off, they were going to hold a big wedding party on Halloween. It seemed fitting for Wicked (Kyli) and Lethal (John).
 

Sections (2):News, Local

Comments

News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.

Login or register to post comments