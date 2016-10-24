UPDATE: 1 lane of I-57 northbound now open
2:13 p.m. update
One northbound lane of I-57 is open. Illinois State Police reports that I-72 eastbound to I-57 northbound and I-72 westbound to I-57 northbound remain closed during clean-up.
Expect delays while cleanup continues.
An overturned semi tractor-trailer has blocked northbound lanes of Interstate 57 at milepost 235 just north of the I-72 interchange.
Traffic is being diverted to I-72 eastbound. Authorities are on the scene and said to expect long delays.
