UPDATE: I-57 open; driver ticketed

5:51 p.m. update

State police report that all lanes of I-57 are now open, with no delays for motorists.

A Missouri man has been ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident in connection with a crash that tied up traffic on the highway for much of the day.

According to a state police report, Glynn C. Dennis, 66, who listed an address in the 1000 block of Cedar Street, Catawissa, Mo., was driving a white 2012 International semi tractor-trailer.

At 11:50 a.m. Dennis was traveling on the ramp from westbound I-72 to northbound I-57 when the trailer rolled onto its driver's side, blocking both northbound lanes of I-57.

The semi tractor-trailer split open and spilled 16,000 pounds of plastic pallets onto the highway.

The driver was not injured, but he was ticketed for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

According to police all lanes reopened at 5:30 p.m.

2:13 p.m. update

One northbound lane of I-57 is open. Illinois State Police reports that I-72 eastbound to I-57 northbound and I-72 westbound to I-57 northbound remain closed during clean-up.

Expect delays while cleanup continues.

***

An overturned semi tractor-trailer has blocked northbound lanes of Interstate 57 at milepost 235 just north of the I-72 interchange.

Traffic is being diverted to I-72 eastbound. Authorities are on the scene and said to expect long delays.