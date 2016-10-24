This week: Centennial's outdated heating, AC systems

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Champaign Centennial High School principal, Greg Johnson, talks about the recently discovered, leaky valve from above him, which drips into the garbage container below, while at the school in Champaign on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016. The problem is just one keeping maintenance busy at the school, which has an outdated HVAC system. Image

Every Monday between now and Election Day, staff writer NICOLE LAFOND will spotlight one piece of Champaign's six-school, $183.4 million ballot question that will be put before voters Nov. 8.

How much it would cost

$8.4 million of the $63.3 million planned for Centennial would go toward replacing or upgrading parts of the HVAC system.

How we got here

Built in 1967, Centennial still rocks its original system to heat and cool the school. The big problem with that? The hallways aren't air conditioned.

Back then, "when gas prices were incredibly cheap, I'm told," the exterior walls of the school were not insulated, Principal GREG JOHNSON says. The majority of the windows in the school are single pane, so the temperature difference between air conditioned classrooms/offices and the hallways is extreme, especially at the start of the school year and summertime.

How bad is it?

While Johnson wouldn't dare complain about working in a building that's at least partially air conditioned — "It's better than not having it at all, there's no ifs, ands or buts," he says — the conflicting temperatures between hallways and classrooms cause considerable condensation on the pipes and valves in the ceiling. Especially when the summer is as humid as this past one.

"During summer school and the first part of the year, we had constant problems with condensation, and the valves were constricting and expanding constantly — and leaking as a result," he says.

When it goes unnoticed, the leaking can lead to a number of issues: rusting, bigger breaks in the valves, even mold. Workers had to remove some material that looked like it could have been mold at the start of this school year. Air quality tests were done and everything checked out, but Johnson says they aren't taking any chances.

On top of all their regular duties, custodians are now charged with removing and replacing any ceiling tile that looks like it could have moisture or water damage and notifying the district maintenance team of any leaks in the valves.

How it would change

According to Unit 4's design team, the scope of the renovation needed for Centennial's HVAC system is "comprehensive in nature." If the referendum passes, the heating and cooling system would be upgraded to today's standards.