Willie Brown: 'I think of them as my angel'

Photo by: Natalie Wickman/The News-Gazette Lt. Andy Quarnstrom shows the CPR equipment he and Greg Elliot used to save Willie Brown. Image

Image

CHAMPAIGN — Firefighters Greg Elliott and Lieutenant Andy Quarnstrom said it's rare for a routine life saved by CPR to affect them more than a year later.

But that differs in the case of Willie Brown. Elliott and Quarnstrom were part of a team that helped revitalize Brown in July 2015, after she had a seizure that turned into cardiac arrest. Their CPR and defibrillator work kept her alive before she was transported to the hospital.

"They definitely did something special," Brown said. "I think of them as my angel."

Today's Champaign Fire Department Edward M. Hoffman awards ceremony, where the team was honored for its work last year, will feature a reunion of sorts. Since the save, only Quarnstrom has met Brown, when she visited the department while he was on duty.

Today, the whole team gets to see her.

"When (Brown) talked about how she has progressed, it made me proud and made (the incident) more memorable," Quarnstrom said. "It's always unbelievable to have someone whose life you saved come back and thank you."

Elliott said he's done so many CPR life saves since the beginning of his career that he no longer can keep count.

"Every (firefighter) has saved a life and they go about their days like nothing happened," he said. "We do (CPR) enough to where not everyone comes back and says thank you."

Brown can't wait for today's ceremony. She'll need to keep tissues nearby.

"I felt like I had to" thank them, she said. "It's kind of hard to get off of your mind. If it wasn't for them, I wouldn't be here today."

Noting her husband, son, stepdaughter and grandchildren, Brown said she's grateful to be alive because she has a lot to live for.