12-year-olds charged with robbing gas station at knifepoint

URBANA — Two 12-year-old runaways who allegedly robbed a gas station at knifepoint Monday are in custody in the Juvenile Detention Center.

Judge Heidi Ladd ruled Tuesday that it was a matter of "immediate and urgent necessity" that the boy and girl, wards of the state who are currently living at Cunningham Children's Home, be held in detention until their next court hearings Monday.

The two were charged Tuesday in juvenile court with armed robbery for allegedly stealing cigarette lighters from a clerk at the Shell station, 1812 N. Cunningham Ave., U, shortly after 10 p.m. Monday.

Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan said the gas station clerk reported that both children were armed with knives when they demanded cigarettes from the clerk. She declined to hand them over and the girl allegedly threatened to shoot the clerk.

The children then allegedly grabbed three cigarette lighters and ran from the business, only to be caught a short time later by Urbana police.

Sullivan said both children admitted taking part in the holdup and having knives.

A cigarette lighter and a folding knife were found in their path of flight. The clerk identified both children as the robbers and said she recognized them from a recent shoplifting.

The gas station is a couple of blocks north of the children's home, where each of the children had been listed previously as runaways. Sullivan told the judge the boy had seven runaway reports in the last month and the girl had 19 since the beginning of the year.

Assistant Public Defender Lindsey Yanchus asked the judge to return both of the children to the home, where the medication they take for mental health issues can be better monitored.

Neither child had any previous adjudications, Yanchus said.

Ladd explained the process to the pair, telling them that if their cases are resolved before they turn 13, they cannot be sent to juvenile prison even if found guilty of the serious felony offense. However, she declined to return them to the home for now.