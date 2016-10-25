Champaign-Urbana: By the numbers

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette A man rides his bike along Broadway in downtown Urbana on Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. If you live in Urbana you are more likely to ride to work on a bike and car pool to work than if you live in Champaign. Image

Just out from the U.S. Census Bureau: new estimates in a slew of categories for every city with 20,000 or more residents, giving us a chance to compare Champaign (pop. 86,086) and Urbana (42,310).

And away we go ...

► The median value of the 15,620 owner-occupied homes in Champaign: $161,200. Urbana's 5,687 homes average out at $155,500.

► Median rent? $982 in Champaign, $795 in Urbana.

► Hispanics and Latinos make up 16.9 percent of Illinois' population. Here, it's nowhere near that — they represent 5.7 percent of Urbana residents, 4.7 percent of Champaign's.

► African-Americans account for the largest minority in Champaign (15,141, with Asians next at 10,804). In Urbana, it's flipped — there are 9,474 Asian residents and 5,351 African-Americans.

► Advantage Urbana in residents 25 and older with a bachelor's degree or better — 62.2 percent to Champaign's even 50.

► Slight edge to Urbana in percentage of the "non-institutionalized" population with private health insurance (84.9 percent to Champaign's 84.3) and households with a computer (94.1 to 93.1).

► 371 C-U households have dialup internet — 198 in Champaign, 173 in Urbana.

► Urbana is considerably younger, with a median age of 25.2 to Champaign's 28.7.

► In Champaign, you're more likely to find someone carpooling to their job (10.3 percent) or working from home (7.8). In Urbana, you're more likely to see someone biking, walking or hailing a cab to work (a combined 29.3) or taking public transportation (9.0).

► Urbana has more non-U.S. citizens — 7,372 to 7,330 — despite a population 43,776 smaller than its next-door neighbor.

► Bucking the Champaign County and state trend, both cities are slightly more male than female — by 1,560 in Urbana and 566 in Champaign.