Cubs in the Series: A rooting interest

Many Cubs fans are celebrating the World Series berth by tipping their cap to loved ones who would have cherished what's going on.

On Monday, our J.J. Lockwood told of his father's love for the North Siders (watch here).

Today, we'll let Ben Miller weigh in:

"I live in Crown Point, Ind., but grew up in Danville. I drove two hours yesterday to Pleasant Grove cemetery outside of Oakwood to fly the W at my parents' gravesite. My father was such a big Cubs fan and would have loved to experience the Cubs finally making it to the World Series after 71 years. He is the reason I am a Cubs Fan and I will always remember the good times we had watching the Cubs."

Also, Champaign's Paula Moxely checked in:

"I guess I’m not the only crazy Cubs fan that wanted to share the emotional news of the Cubs winning the pennant with their Dad at the cemetery! My Dad was a lifelong Cubs fan so, of course, I grew up to be a Cubs fan and watched the games with him. My Dad passed away in January of this year at the age of 91. After the Cubs success of 2015, my father was convinced that 'this is the year' the Cubs would go all the way! All I can say is 'You were right Dad! Go Cubs Go!!!' "

Do you have Cubs story or picture to share? Email news@news-gazette.com.