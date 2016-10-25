Felon who admitted having gun gets 13 years

URBANA — A Champaign man who admitted having a gun earlier this year, which he allegedly used in a holdup, has been sentenced to 13 1/2 years in prison.

Luther R. Kimes, 37, whose last known address was in the 400 block of West Maple Street, pleaded guilty Monday before Judge Heidi Ladd to unlawful use of weapons by a felon.

In return, a charge of armed robbery was dismissed.

Assistant State's Attorney Tim Sullivan said because of Kimes' criminal record, which included convictions for robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle, theft and unlawful use of a credit card, Kimes had to be sentenced on the weapons offense as a Class X felon to between six and 30 years in the penitentiary.

The charge stemmed from an April 11 incident at Kimes' home in Champaign.

Sullivan said a 33-year-old Champaign man showed up there in response to a Craigslist ad, only to be confronted by Kimes, who showed the man the gun and struck him in the face with it. The man ran off and was treated at a hospital.

Kimes was arrested that day. He was given credit on his sentence for 197 days already served.