Gun in SUV: eight years in prison

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Anthony Fowler is arraigned at the Champaign County Courthouse in Urbana on Wednesday, July 6, 2016.

URBANA — A Champaign County judge Tuesday said he had to deter other young men from arming themselves with guns when he sentenced an Urbana man to prison for having a loaded gun at the ready in a vehicle.

Acknowledging that Anthony Fowler had not fired the weapon found near him in Champaign on Dec. 20, Judge Tom Difanis said that Fowler, nonetheless, was not supposed to have a weapon.

“I have to deter him and others,” said Difanis in sentencing Fowler to eight years in prison while five of his friends watched.

Assistant State’s Attorney Troy Lozar had recommended nine years for Fowler, 26, whose last known address was in the 3700 block of North Cunningham Avenue, while defense attorney Alfred Ivy recommended a sentence close to the minimum of two years.

Fowler declined to say anything when given the opportunity.

What was not spoken of at Tuesday’s sentencing hearing was the attempted murder charge pending against Fowler for allegedly trying to kill Demetrius Lane, 20, in Urbana on June 27, the night before Lane was supposed to testify in the murder trial of his own friend, Kyjuan Dorsey.

The shooting prompted a mistrial and Lane recovered from the shot to the chest. He testified in August against his friend, who was convicted and is now serving a 55-year prison sentence for murder and another 25 years for shooting another man in the leg.

Fowler is scheduled to be back in court Nov. 29 on the case involving Lane, which also includes charges of aggravated battery with a firearm and unlawful use of weapon by a felon.

Lozar reminded Difanis that the loaded gun was found in the sport utility vehicle that Fowler was driving in an area near the 400 block of East Columbia Avenue, Champaign.

A man living in that area reported hearing shots fired early that morning and police stopped the SUV Fowler was in, finding a bullet hole in it. On the seat next to Fowler was a loaded 9 mm handgun with nine rounds in the magazine and one in the chamber.

Because of prior convictions for aggravated battery and possession of cannabis, Fowler is not allowed to have a gun. Lozar said Fowler also had prior misdemeanor convictions for battery and domestic battery and convictions for driving under suspension.

Lozar called Fowler’s work history “spotty,” said he had some gang affiliation, and had fathered five children by different women.

A jury apparently rejected the contention by Fowler’s girlfriend that the gun had fallen out of her bag and belonged to her.

Fowler was given credit for 167 days already served. He is eligible for day-for-day good time on the weapons conviction.