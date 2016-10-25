Lottery winners from Tuscola cash in

Other Related Content UPDATED: $133 million lottery ticket sold in Tuscola

TUSCOLA — A husband and wife from Tuscola said they'll spend some of their lottery winnings on family and the community.

Illinois State Lottery officials this morning said the couple opted to take the prize as a one-time payment of $89,993,284 (before required withholding) after winning a $133 million Mega Millions prize on Sept. 17.

The couple, born and raised in central Illinois, claimed the prize in the name of the Elaine Francis Trust. Lottery spokesman Jason Schaumburg said the couple did not disclose why the trust is in that name.

After discovering the winning ticket, the couple met with financial and legal advisers and decided to retire early from their factory and health-care jobs, he said.

The winning ticket was purchased Sept. 16 at Lambo’s BP in Tuscola. The retailer will receive a bonus of $500,000 for selling the winning ticket.